 Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 17, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
e-Paper Get App
HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Monday, June 17, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 17, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day to travel /study /health care

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel /study/communication/career

Career: People in communication/ tourism/ education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from ear pain/bronchitis/ asthma etc

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day of gain and loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel /health/entertainment/premiums

Career: People from tourism/medical/ occult/entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long journey with / ill health of family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from feet pain/ eye/tooth ache/ back pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to study/ focus on work/travel

Finance: Expenditure for business/spouse/ house/travel/education is indicated

Career: People dealing with property/ travel/ education/ communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Difficult to spare time for the family

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/knee pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest/take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/education/travel/

Career: People from medical/ tourism/ education/ religious will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ tour with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / bronchitis/ ear pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Today is the day of losses, so plan it wisely.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums /maintenance/ entertainment

Career: People in occult /religious /art/ entertainment/maintenance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back /muscle pain/ bronchitis/eye problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Today is the day to study/ business.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ house/vehicle/ study/health

Career: People in communication/ occult/ education will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health / dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / body pain

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel / take care of health

Finance: Expenditure for business/ health/ travel /premiums is expected.

Career: People from medical/ communication / travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from ear/ shoulder/ stomach pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel/enjoy with care

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ education/health/premiums

Career: People in art/entertainment /medical/ insurance/communication will get success

Domestic & love life: Enjoy with family members with care

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / tooth ache /bronchitis

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to study/ enjoy/ take care of health.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/house/vehicle/premiums/ health

Career: People in Property/ automobile/ education/ communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / asthma/ cough.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to study/travel/invest /enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for education /travel/ health /entertainment

Career: People in education /medical/communication/tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from asthma/ear/ leg problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to work / study/ enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/education /premiums/enjoyment

Career: People in medical/communication/entertainment/sports/education will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is expected

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye pain

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to earn & enjoy / study

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/entertainment/education/house/vehicle

Career: People in fields like communication /sports /entertainment/travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family get together/ enjoyment is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 17, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 17, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 15, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 15, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Sun’s Position On June 21: Discover How The Summer Solstice Affects You

Sun’s Position On June 21: Discover How The Summer Solstice Affects You

Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 14, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 14, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 13, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 13, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...