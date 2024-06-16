Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 17, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to travel /study /health care

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel /study/communication/career

Career: People in communication/ tourism/ education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from ear pain/bronchitis/ asthma etc

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day of gain and loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel /health/entertainment/premiums

Career: People from tourism/medical/ occult/entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long journey with / ill health of family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from feet pain/ eye/tooth ache/ back pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to study/ focus on work/travel

Finance: Expenditure for business/spouse/ house/travel/education is indicated

Career: People dealing with property/ travel/ education/ communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Difficult to spare time for the family

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/knee pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest/take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/education/travel/

Career: People from medical/ tourism/ education/ religious will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ tour with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / bronchitis/ ear pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Today is the day of losses, so plan it wisely.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums /maintenance/ entertainment

Career: People in occult /religious /art/ entertainment/maintenance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back /muscle pain/ bronchitis/eye problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Today is the day to study/ business.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ house/vehicle/ study/health

Career: People in communication/ occult/ education will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health / dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / body pain

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel / take care of health

Finance: Expenditure for business/ health/ travel /premiums is expected.

Career: People from medical/ communication / travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from ear/ shoulder/ stomach pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel/enjoy with care

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ education/health/premiums

Career: People in art/entertainment /medical/ insurance/communication will get success

Domestic & love life: Enjoy with family members with care

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / tooth ache /bronchitis

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to study/ enjoy/ take care of health.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/house/vehicle/premiums/ health

Career: People in Property/ automobile/ education/ communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / asthma/ cough.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to study/travel/invest /enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for education /travel/ health /entertainment

Career: People in education /medical/communication/tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from asthma/ear/ leg problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to work / study/ enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/education /premiums/enjoyment

Career: People in medical/communication/entertainment/sports/education will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is expected

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye pain

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to earn & enjoy / study

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/entertainment/education/house/vehicle

Career: People in fields like communication /sports /entertainment/travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family get together/ enjoyment is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red