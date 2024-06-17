Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From June 17, 2024 to June 23, 2024 for All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | June 17, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages
Dear Aries, this week your attention shall turn to your financial security and stability. Try to get clarity when it comes to your professional and financial situation. Focus on your overall well-being. Retreat and recharge.
Dear Taurus, this week you are going to deal with people in positions of power and authority. These individuals could exert their control over situations. Team-work and important meetings are indicated.
Dear Gemini, this week your mental acumen shall be top-notch. However, you could be troubled by overthinking and you may feel rushed to accomplish many things. Remind yourself to slow down a little.
Dear Cancerians, this week you are going to step into an authoritative energy. Your wisdom, confidence, decision making skills, assertiveness and intellectual capability will help you shine.
Dear Leo, this week could bring some emotional ups and downs or challenges. This may especially be true for your personal life. Take a stand for yourself and be assertive.
Dear Virgo, this week you are asked to be logical, practical and straightforward. It could seem like a busy period. Avoid getting swayed by emotions.
Dear Libra, this week you are going to be highly perceptive and intuitive. Connect with your spiritual and higher-self. You will be blessed with clarity and wisdom. It is a good time to take a breather, retreat and rest.
Dear Scorpio, this week you may feel indecisive and it shall make you withdraw for a bit. There shall be a tendency to overthink situations. Make plans and focus. Try to reawaken your confidence and inner-strength.
Dear Sagittarius, this week brings options and choices. Keeping in mind the big picture, it is time to use your discernment and pick what works best. Your experience shall come handy.
Dear Capricorn, this week your focus shall be on love, feelings and emotional matters. You may seek answers in a romantic situation and things may not be very clear. Patience shall be key.
Dear Aquarius, this week brings a surge of energy, busyness, communication, options and chaos. You are going to be blessed with confidence which will help you tackle each challenge with relative ease.
Dear Pisces, this week you are advised to keep your burdens aside and Go Wild! It is time to take action, collaborate, eat, drink, party, and make merry. Do not hesitate to socialise, meet like-minded people and let your hair down.
Deck - White Sage Tarot