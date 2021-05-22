Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 22, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Victory and success will follow you. You may initiate steps to start a new business venture. On career front, you may be blessed with a powerful position or an authority.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your leadership is going to give you fame. Be a little flexible on your judgements in politics. Struggles and obstacles are likely to reduce. Your proposals will be appreciated.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Past misunderstandings will get over. Business people would e able to convince their customers. Do not hide your feelings from your life partner. Confidence will boost.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Small injuries are indicated, be very careful while driving or while working in the kitchen. Your confused mind won't let you focus on work. Love is in the air.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Those in the field of politics or in the social sector should study observe the situation before taking any action. Students will do well. Keep a watch on your health issues.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Health may be troublesome. Stay away from junk and outside food. Work stress is likely to increase. Those looking for a new job may soon find one. Keep a tab on anger.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Unexpected changes or delays could throw your schedule off gear. Be very careful while making financial decisions for your business or home. Do not neglect your health.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You may feel lazy and exhausted. Try to cheer yourself up and connect with your loved ones, watch movies and relax. Make sure that you don't upset your stomach.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Domestic life may hit a rough patch. Clashes are likely to occur between your family members. Don't lose your anger. Do not hurt others with your harsh words.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You can now expect good growth from your business. Stability will be there in politics and job. Your status is likely to improve as money is going to come your way.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Someone from the opposite gender may get highly impressed by you. New business contracts are on the cards. Believe in your abilities. Family life will be fine.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

A practical approach will allow you to make the most of career opportunities. Your love life will be blissful. Students aiming for higher education will find success.

