Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 16, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Independence will give you a sense of satisfaction and pride. Participating in various online activities, connecting with old friends via social media etc will help bust your stress and will keep you in a positive mood.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Many of your important tasks and activities are pending or have been halted and due to this, you may get a little disturbed. Control your anger, keep your mind cool and calm. Yoga, meditation will improve your mental well-being.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
The tide is turning in your favour. You are now brimming with energy, zeal and marching ahead in a positive direction. Those in the field of politics and security will see a rise in their name and fame.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
On the business front, you will make new clients which will give a boost to your business and lead to profit. While in a discussion or in a meeting, listen to other’s point of views and talk politely. Be cautious while dealing with strangers.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Overconfidence will cause disappointment. Stress and anxiety levels are likely to increase. On the professional front, you are likely to get a promotion or a raise. Take care of the elders in your family.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
People associated with the medical sector will have a rise in income. The business will gain stability. Good news from the workplace is around the corner. Take care of your health and don’t forget to take proper rest.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
If you keep your mind cool and focus on your consistency, half of the problems related to work-life will get solved. Be careful in terms of money matters. Do not neglect any health issue and consult a family doctor without wasting any time.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Do not waste time while making a decision, do it quickly and smartly. Keep a tab on your expenditure. Business firms will get financial assistance from various institutions. Family life will be happy.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Your health may be troublesome. Avoid taking too much tension or it will affect your mental and physical well-being adversely. Stay away from negative and stressful surroundings. Financial gains are on the cards.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You will have plenty of interactions with friends and groups, which will make you feel good. Special projects of interest and fiscal matters would become important and you will lead the conversation to the desired goal.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Avoid splurging on unwanted and non-essential things. Learn to value money. You may face challenges from opponents. You will have to work hard to sustain your position.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You will take extra efforts to provide much-needed comfort and security to your family and loved ones. You will make sure that your family members are happy and content. Your business projects will be successful.