Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 6, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your health may be troublesome, you may catch cough and cold, so take care. The weather may also affect your health. It is advisable that you do yoga and skip outside food.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Financial problems are likely to arise. Control the financial situation before things become worse. While speaking with spouse/ partner, be specific about your feelings and thoughts.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Due to financial constraints, you may have to borrow money in order to meet financial/ personal commitments. Keep a tight watch on your expenses. Do not neglect health.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Business people should expect a boost in returns. Clients from other parts of the world will give your business an extra push. New relationships and opportunities are on the cards.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your experience will strengthen and give power to deal with difficult situations. You are now capable of assimilating differing viewpoints and attitudes. Love life is likely to improve.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Rise in income is likely today. Students must take care of their documents as they might get misplaced. Your bad temper may put you in trouble. You may have a challenging day at work.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Eat healthily, exercise regularly or else you will keep falling ill on regular basis. Spend time with people who have a positive outlook on life. Pay attention to relationships with loved ones.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Increasing work pressures may up mental stress and tension. You may feel a little disturbed on emotional and mental fronts. Be prepared before attending any important meetings.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your love life may hit a rough patch. Take care of official papers and documents at the workplace. You may go through some ups and downs on the business front.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will be in a very positive state of mind. Channel your positive energies and use them to create something good. At work, consult your seniors if you are doubtful about something.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your loving spirit makes you a beacon of compassion in a harried, hurried time. Those who are in a relationship may plan to tie the knot in the near future. Take enough rest.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your domestic life is likely to improve. Business people may earn profits. Some may change their job. New and exciting work opportunities may come on your way. Avoid being overconfident.

