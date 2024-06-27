Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 29, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to focus on studies and career

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle / advertise /communication

Career: People in education /automobile / property / communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy/ to be with family

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / family needs

Career: People in networking /journalism /entertainment/ shares will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Happy time with your family and children

Health: some people may suffer from throat infection/ back pain

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today is the day to study/ focus on self and house

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ education/ house

Career: People in communication/ publication/ courier will get success.

Domestic & love life: Good day for doing household activities / study

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure

Finance: Expenses for health / communication /travel are indicated

Career: People in journalism / tourism / literature / publication will get success

Domestic & love life: ill health/ travel with family members is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today you will get maturity of your investments.

Finance: Expenditure for business/friends /travel are indicated.

Career: People in finance co. / bank /communication /consultants will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: You can enjoy good family time

Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to focus on your career

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/communication / health/personality

Career: People in advertise/communication /publication/education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today difficult to spend time with your family due to job responsibility

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel /study

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education

Career: People in tourism/education/law / marketing will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Take care, as loss/ injury / stress is indicated today

Finance: expenses on education / business / health are indicated.

Career: People in occult science / research/ insurance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family mebers is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Problems in married life and business is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ spouse/ business

Career: People in consultancy / literature communication/ occult will get success.

Domestic & love life: You may not give attention to your family due to job responsibility. .

Health: Some people may suffer from throat eye problem/ dysentery/ indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today success is guaranteed in business/ job

Finance: Expenses on medical treatment/education are indicated

Career: People in medical /speaker/communication/publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married people may face dispute with spouse

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to entertainment/ party with care

Finance: Expect expenditure for sports/ entertainment/ health

Career: People in occult / research/ entertainment/medical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems. Surgery / operation is also indicated.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for study/ in house activities

Finance: Expenses on entertainment/ education/ property/ vehicle are indicated.

Career: People in education/ journalism / publication / agents will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married couples can enjoy romantic date

Health: some people may suffer from cough/asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow