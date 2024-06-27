 Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 29, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 10:59 PM IST
ARIES

Today is the day to focus on studies and career

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle / advertise /communication

Career: People in education /automobile / property / communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy/ to be with family

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / family needs

Career: People in networking /journalism /entertainment/ shares will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Happy time with your family and children

Health: some people may suffer from throat infection/ back pain

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today is the day to study/ focus on self and house

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ education/ house

Career: People in communication/ publication/ courier will get success.

Domestic & love life: Good day for doing household activities / study

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure

Finance: Expenses for health / communication /travel are indicated

Career: People in journalism / tourism / literature / publication will get success

Domestic & love life: ill health/ travel with family members is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today you will get maturity of your investments.

Finance: Expenditure for business/friends /travel are indicated.

Career: People in finance co. / bank /communication /consultants will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: You can enjoy good family time

Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to focus on your career

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/communication / health/personality

Career: People in advertise/communication /publication/education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today difficult to spend time with your family due to job responsibility

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel /study

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education

Career: People in tourism/education/law / marketing will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Take care, as loss/ injury / stress is indicated today

Finance: expenses on education / business / health are indicated.

Career: People in occult science / research/ insurance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family mebers is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Problems in married life and business is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ spouse/ business

Career: People in consultancy / literature communication/ occult will get success.

Domestic & love life: You may not give attention to your family due to job responsibility. .

Health: Some people may suffer from throat eye problem/ dysentery/ indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today success is guaranteed in business/ job

Finance: Expenses on medical treatment/education are indicated

Career: People in medical /speaker/communication/publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married people may face dispute with spouse

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to entertainment/ party with care

Finance: Expect expenditure for sports/ entertainment/ health

Career: People in occult / research/ entertainment/medical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems. Surgery / operation is also indicated.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for study/ in house activities

Finance: Expenses on entertainment/ education/ property/ vehicle are indicated.

Career: People in education/ journalism / publication / agents will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married couples can enjoy romantic date

Health: some people may suffer from cough/asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

