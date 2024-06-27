Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 29, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to focus on studies and career
Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle / advertise /communication
Career: People in education /automobile / property / communication will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
TAURUS
Today is the day to enjoy/ to be with family
Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / family needs
Career: People in networking /journalism /entertainment/ shares will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: Happy time with your family and children
Health: some people may suffer from throat infection/ back pain
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
GEMINI
Today is the day to study/ focus on self and house
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ education/ house
Career: People in communication/ publication/ courier will get success.
Domestic & love life: Good day for doing household activities / study
Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure
Finance: Expenses for health / communication /travel are indicated
Career: People in journalism / tourism / literature / publication will get success
Domestic & love life: ill health/ travel with family members is indicated
Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
LEO
Today you will get maturity of your investments.
Finance: Expenditure for business/friends /travel are indicated.
Career: People in finance co. / bank /communication /consultants will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: You can enjoy good family time
Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to focus on your career
Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/communication / health/personality
Career: People in advertise/communication /publication/education will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Today difficult to spend time with your family due to job responsibility
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today is the day to travel /study
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education
Career: People in tourism/education/law / marketing will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Take care, as loss/ injury / stress is indicated today
Finance: expenses on education / business / health are indicated.
Career: People in occult science / research/ insurance will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family mebers is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
SAGITTARIUS
Problems in married life and business is indicated
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ spouse/ business
Career: People in consultancy / literature communication/ occult will get success.
Domestic & love life: You may not give attention to your family due to job responsibility. .
Health: Some people may suffer from throat eye problem/ dysentery/ indigestion
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
CAPRICORN
Today success is guaranteed in business/ job
Finance: Expenses on medical treatment/education are indicated
Career: People in medical /speaker/communication/publication will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Married people may face dispute with spouse
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to entertainment/ party with care
Finance: Expect expenditure for sports/ entertainment/ health
Career: People in occult / research/ entertainment/medical will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems. Surgery / operation is also indicated.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
PISCES
Today is the day for study/ in house activities
Finance: Expenses on entertainment/ education/ property/ vehicle are indicated.
Career: People in education/ journalism / publication / agents will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Married couples can enjoy romantic date
Health: some people may suffer from cough/asthma
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow