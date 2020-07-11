Daily Horoscope for Saturday, July 11, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
The road to success is likely to become smooth and hassle-free, go slow and steady. Those in the field of music and acting are likely to get opportunities which will give an immense boost to their career.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Successful business meetings may set the stage for new ventures. On the work front, you will get to work with people with whom you share a good rapport. Your confidence level will improve.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Take efforts and try making a cordial relationship with higher authorities, so that in future when you need strong support they extend a helping hand when you are stuck in a difficult situation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Seniors will realise your importance and would appreciate your hard work. Your projects are likely to get approved and finalised. A special person may back in your life.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You will make resounding progress in whatever you do, the day is yours! Your love life will improve. Try to spend most of your time with people who make you happy. Avoid travelling.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You will work hard and obtain from the results by your courage and competence. Your social horizon may widen. On the romantic front, you may get disappointed with your life partner/ lover.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You may show great interest in designing and decorating your home. Your life-partner will appreciate your loyalty and passion. Focus on improving your efficiency. It is going to be a busy day.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You will be very fortunate and will receive special favours from the authorities. You will be successful in all your endeavours. You will earn a promotion and will be bestowed new power and responsibilities by higher authorities.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
The hunger for love and attention may increase immensely, but make sure you don’t force someone to love you. Think twice before trusting someone. Finances will be good.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
If you are in trading of household requirements, a good opportunity to boost sales is likely to come your way. Keep an eye on opportunities. Those dealing in the field of agriculture may get mixed results.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Pressure will build up so much so that it may disturb your mental peace and make you feel exhausted mentally. Fixed and irrational behaviour may land you in trouble.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Married people and those who are in a relationship may spend romantic time with each other. Singles are likely to fall for someone from the office, mostly a co-worker. Promotion is on the cards.