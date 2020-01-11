Daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 11, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You may not have a very good morning as spat with your spouse is on the cards. But your day will surely end on a romantic note. Concentrate more on your work. Financial gains are likely.</p>.<p>Refrain from making major decisions, especially related to new projects and deals. Focus on your goals and believe in your actions. Try to complete the majority of work in the morning.</p>.<p>This is a fine time to relax and feel at home with the people who care for you. Beauty will attract you but refrain from getting involved in extremities of any form of pleasure.</p>.<p>You will form new business relationships and make new deals. Journeys to distant places and contacts/ collaborations with foreigners will be fruitful.</p>.<p>At the workplace, listen to your co-worker's opinion and try to understand their viewpoints. Don't make them feel neglected. Travelling is on the cards.</p>.<p>Your fine interactions with people, especially with family members/ work associates will be enjoyable and even empowering. Your income and social status are likely to increase.</p>.<p>Bachelors may get involved with people from a different culture. You may get hurt by others. You could overthink and become restless. Keep your ego away.</p>.<p>You may face tough and exciting events ahead, but you would take them as a challenge and would enjoy the situations. Don’t discuss family matters with others.</p>.<p>You will place your ideas in such a way that it must not hurt others feelings at the workplace. A short tour with the family will bring joy and happiness.</p>.<p>You enjoy taking part in making positive things happen. Today you strive to eliminate situations that are draining your resources, or at least bring them down to a controllable level.</p>.<p>Your spouse will provide the much-needed emotional support which will reduce your stress. Those in the retail business may start giving discounts to boost their sales.</p>.<p>Guard against getting into pointless arguments. Don’t make a financial decision in haste. A complication may rise in your on-going projects and this will lead to more tensions today.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>