Daily Horoscope for Saturday, December 14, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will work extra hard in order to better your financial status. Fortunately, all your goals may it be long term or short term will all bear fruit now.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Learn to take some steps backwards sometimes to score a point. Your work will proceed smoothly and you will present a bright, clean image in the world.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Finances will play a major role today. You will be playing the market and making judicious investments. Those who are unmarried may get good marriage proposals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be prepared to handle financial problems and relationships with care. Maximum care must be taken for doctors and nurses while handling critical issues.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Pay attention to every detail in regards to projects. Creative thinking will help you deal with complicated situations or with difficult people.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Investment or trading in stocks commodities will be beneficial. Today is your day, all your plans will going to work according to you. Business people will get good opportunities.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will be equally loving and strict with your children. Litigation could end in your favour. Your spouse, your partner will appreciate and enjoy your romance.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Better means of communication with the partner will work wonders. You may stay away from your business partners. Old customers may become your competitors.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Those in politics and the social sector should act diplomatically. Try to clear the confusions, misunderstandings with your higher authority. Finances will good.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will be in an optimistic mood and will want to work on projects that allow your creativity to come forth. Life partner will be supporting your views or thoughts.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Students could come across new opportunities for higher education. Follow a healthy diet otherwise, your health may get in trouble. Be positive and stay calm.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Be prepared with relevant information as seniors or potential business partners will pay close attention to your ability to grasp nuances. Those in retail business will do well.

