Daily Horoscope for Saturday, December 12, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Those who are likely to find their prospective soul mate. People in the education sector will do well. Health problems are likely to occur. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p>You will spend happy moments with your spouse and the family. You may get in touch with old friends. Those in the field of politics may witness a lot of changes.</p>.<p>It's a good day to take a break from daily life and take a break. Romance is in the air. Rejuvenate your mind and body with relaxation. Be diplomatic on the work front. </p>.<p>You may face some challenges in terms of finance. Your resolve will be successful eventually. Discard any ideas that can hurt your motivation without hesitation.</p>.<p>Your entire family will draw closer, and surround you with warmth, will give you the strength to face and fight the challenges. Those in politics/ social sector will do well.</p>.<p>Today, you may find yourself in a confusing situation in the workplace. Even seniors might blame on you unnecessary which may lead to misunderstandings and clashes.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>Success is indicated. You may spend joyous moments with your loved ones and friends. Your journey towards the goal will be smoother and there won't be any roadblocks ahead. </p>.<p>Make sure that you don't break any rules. Legal matters must be handled with utmost care. Travelling will be hectic. Avoid arguing with your life partner as much as possible.</p>.<p>Sportspersons will shine today. Today, students are likely to taste success, thanks to extra efforts and hard work. Luck is with you. Keep an eye on your opponents.</p>.<p>Take decisive action and regain lost momentum. Helpful colleagues will be an asset, but waiting endlessly for them to pitch in could lead to delays. Take enough rest. </p>.<p><strong> </strong>Your ability to read others' mind may help you greatly today. A heated argument is likely to occur in the workplace. Travelling is likely. Domestic life will be troublesome.</p>.<p>Discussions may be volatile. Take everything you hear with a healthy dose of scepticism and be discreet with your views till you know which way the wind is blowing.</p>