Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, December 12, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Those who are likely to find their prospective soul mate. People in the education sector will do well. Health problems are likely to occur. Avoid junk food.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will spend happy moments with your spouse and the family. You may get in touch with old friends. Those in the field of politics may witness a lot of changes.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It's a good day to take a break from daily life and take a break. Romance is in the air. Rejuvenate your mind and body with relaxation. Be diplomatic on the work front.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may face some challenges in terms of finance. Your resolve will be successful eventually. Discard any ideas that can hurt your motivation without hesitation.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your entire family will draw closer, and surround you with warmth, will give you the strength to face and fight the challenges. Those in politics/ social sector will do well.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Today, you may find yourself in a confusing situation in the workplace. Even seniors might blame on you unnecessary which may lead to misunderstandings and clashes.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Success is indicated. You may spend joyous moments with your loved ones and friends. Your journey towards the goal will be smoother and there won't be any roadblocks ahead.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Make sure that you don't break any rules. Legal matters must be handled with utmost care. Travelling will be hectic. Avoid arguing with your life partner as much as possible.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Sportspersons will shine today. Today, students are likely to taste success, thanks to extra efforts and hard work. Luck is with you. Keep an eye on your opponents.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Take decisive action and regain lost momentum. Helpful colleagues will be an asset, but waiting endlessly for them to pitch in could lead to delays. Take enough rest.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your ability to read others' mind may help you greatly today. A heated argument is likely to occur in the workplace. Travelling is likely. Domestic life will be troublesome.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Discussions may be volatile. Take everything you hear with a healthy dose of scepticism and be discreet with your views till you know which way the wind is blowing.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in