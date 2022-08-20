Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 20, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day for your family responsibilities and banking work.

Finance: You may invest in your family business or property.

Career: Those who are in banking/ education / land / vehicle business will get success.

Domestic & love life: some people may spend their day doing household activities / banking works / family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye / speech problems

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

TAURUS

Today confidence will be your main strength.

Finance: Today you will spend your time and money to improve your health and personality.

Career: Self-employed people, people in communication / networking / ad. Agency will get success.

Domestic & love life: Your moral and confidence level will be high today.

Health: Overall health will be fine today.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day for travel and expenditure.

Finance: Today you may invest or spend money for your family needs.

Career: Those who are in fields of banking / investment / tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you may enjoy shopping with your family, or a long journey with your family.

Health: Some people may feel nervous or isolated, eye problems are also indicated.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: red

CANCER

Today is the day to fulfil all your desires.

Finance: Today you will be financial stable.

Career: Those who are self-employed, will get success. In business or in job, your personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Today you will be in a good mood and can enjoy good family time. You can meet your children and siblings.

Health: Today you will feel healthy and fit.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the busy day .You will be engaged in your job.

Finance: You may receive foreign funds. You may invest in your business.

Career: jobless people can get the job. Some people may go outstation for their work.

Domestic & love life: You may not give sufficient time for your family, due to your work or business.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / throat / eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today your luck will be with you.

Finance: Today your gains are connected with your luck.

Career: Those who are in field like education / travel / religious will get success.

Domestic & love life: Your father’s advice will help you. Long journey or a religious trip with your family will make you happy.

Health: Overall it’s a healthy day, but some people may suffer from pain in thighs / muscle pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today you may face commercial loss and troubles in your daily activities.

Finance: Loss is indicated in business, so plan accordingly.

Career: Servicemen may do mistakes in their work. More responsibilities, work pressure, pressure of targets is expected

Domestic & love life: Some people may pay the loan premium or insurance premium. Family life may be disturbed, due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / indigestion

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today you will be engaged in your business activities and your family life.

Finance: you may invest in business / higher education/ travel

Career: You will be busy in business. Today number of clients will be more. Some business contracts are expected today.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Some people may do court marriage. Those who were waiting for the consent of their parents for the marriage, will get it.

Health: Some people may suffer from lower back pain / pain in thighs

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today you will be engaged in solving your business problems or relationship problems.

Finance: Today you can to recover your losses. You can get your stuck money back.

Career: Jobless people can get job after some negotiations. Servicemen may experience some struggle or hurdles while doing their work. Doctors / astrologers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Domestic and love life will be disturbed due to busy work schedule.

Health: Health will be neglected due to work load. Some people may suffer from knee pain / stomach ache / dysentery.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to enjoy life, full of love and entertainment.

Finance: You may spend or invest money in business or for family party

Career: People in Share market / arts / sports / entertainment will get success.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today. Married or those who are in relationship will spend time together.

Health: Today is the day to get cured. Some people may get discharge from hospital.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to experience mixture of profit and loss.

Finance: Your housing loan or car loan may get sanctioned today.

Career: Jobless people can get job today after doing some sacrifice. People in fields like fabrics / education / liquid items will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: maternal relatives or in-laws may visit your house. Some family issues may be discussed. Some damage or repair work of your house / vehicle is indicated, so take precautions accordingly.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / chest pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy family life and business life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children / entertainment /siblings

Career: People in fields like share market / art / entertainment / communication will get success. Businessmen can sign new contracts.

Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals can work out. It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Married people can enjoy with their spouse and children.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ lower back pain / shoulder pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red