Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 20, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 02:17 AM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day for your family responsibilities and banking work.

Finance: You may invest in your family business or property.

Career: Those who are in banking/ education / land / vehicle business will get success.

Domestic & love life: some people may spend their day doing household activities / banking works / family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye / speech problems

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

TAURUS

Today confidence will be your main strength.

Finance: Today you will spend your time and money to improve your health and personality.

Career: Self-employed people, people in communication / networking / ad. Agency will get success.

Domestic & love life: Your moral and confidence level will be high today.

Health: Overall health will be fine today.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day for travel and expenditure.

Finance: Today you may invest or spend money for your family needs.

Career: Those who are in fields of banking / investment / tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you may enjoy shopping with your family, or a long journey with your family.

Health: Some people may feel nervous or isolated, eye problems are also indicated.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: red

CANCER

Today is the day to fulfil all your desires.

Finance: Today you will be financial stable.

Career: Those who are self-employed, will get success. In business or in job, your personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Today you will be in a good mood and can enjoy good family time. You can meet your children and siblings.

Health: Today you will feel healthy and fit.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the busy day .You will be engaged in your job.

Finance: You may receive foreign funds. You may invest in your business.

Career: jobless people can get the job. Some people may go outstation for their work.

Domestic & love life: You may not give sufficient time for your family, due to your work or business.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / throat / eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today your luck will be with you.

Finance: Today your gains are connected with your luck.

Career: Those who are in field like education / travel / religious will get success.

Domestic & love life: Your father’s advice will help you. Long journey or a religious trip with your family will make you happy.

Health: Overall it’s a healthy day, but some people may suffer from pain in thighs / muscle pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today you may face commercial loss and troubles in your daily activities.

Finance: Loss is indicated in business, so plan accordingly.

Career: Servicemen may do mistakes in their work. More responsibilities, work pressure, pressure of targets is expected

Domestic & love life: Some people may pay the loan premium or insurance premium. Family life may be disturbed, due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / indigestion

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today you will be engaged in your business activities and your family life.

Finance: you may invest in business / higher education/ travel

Career: You will be busy in business. Today number of clients will be more. Some business contracts are expected today.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Some people may do court marriage. Those who were waiting for the consent of their parents for the marriage, will get it.

Health: Some people may suffer from lower back pain / pain in thighs

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today you will be engaged in solving your business problems or relationship problems.

Finance: Today you can to recover your losses. You can get your stuck money back.

Career: Jobless people can get job after some negotiations. Servicemen may experience some struggle or hurdles while doing their work. Doctors / astrologers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Domestic and love life will be disturbed due to busy work schedule.

Health: Health will be neglected due to work load. Some people may suffer from knee pain / stomach ache / dysentery.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to enjoy life, full of love and entertainment.

Finance: You may spend or invest money in business or for family party

Career: People in Share market / arts / sports / entertainment will get success.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today. Married or those who are in relationship will spend time together.

Health: Today is the day to get cured. Some people may get discharge from hospital.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to experience mixture of profit and loss.

Finance: Your housing loan or car loan may get sanctioned today.

Career: Jobless people can get job today after doing some sacrifice. People in fields like fabrics / education / liquid items will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: maternal relatives or in-laws may visit your house. Some family issues may be discussed. Some damage or repair work of your house / vehicle is indicated, so take precautions accordingly.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / chest pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy family life and business life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children / entertainment /siblings

Career: People in fields like share market / art / entertainment / communication will get success. Businessmen can sign new contracts.

Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals can work out. It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Married people can enjoy with their spouse and children.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ lower back pain / shoulder pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

