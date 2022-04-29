Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 30, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
For those in the politics, and the sports sector, tensions might arise.
Finance:- Financially, there will be ups and downs.
Career:- On the work front, avoid scheduling appointments, meetings, and important talks.
Domestic and love life:- Avoid discussing delicate issues with your partner.
Health:- Take time to relax a bit or you might face some health problems due to too much stress.
Lucky number:- 1
Lucky Colour:- Purple
Taurus
Don’t take on new commitments that don’t interest you, as you might be unable to devote proper time to them.
Finance:- Your expenses might increase for a worthy cause.
Career:- Work-life will be filled with challenges, ego clashes and power plays.
Domestic and love life:- Some quarrels or misunderstandings with your partner are likely.
Health:- Try to have a balanced diet.
Lucky number:- 11
Luck Colour:- Blue
Gemini:-
For those concerned with politics and social work, it will be a little tense for you due to issues created by your enemies.
Finance:- Don’t overthink about your debts. You will soon find a way out of it.
Career:- There will be some tensions and disappointments at your workplace.
Domestic and love life:- Keep a control your tongue and keep your personal views and opinions to yourself as a diplomat.
Health:- Take care of your health. Avoid junk food.
Lucky number:- 23
Luck Colour:- Sky Blue
Cancer:-
There are strong chances of a good future for sportspeople and actors.
Finance:- Oil and eatables will be more profitable.
Career:- Misunderstanding with colleagues will subside.
Domestic and love life:- You may form new relationships. Have reunions with friends.
Health:- Senior citizens or old age people who are having health problems will get well.
Lucky number:- 1
Lucky Colour:- Persian Blue
Leo:-
You’re a humanitarian who believes in equality and democracy.
Finance:- Push yourself outside of your comfort zone.
Career:- Those in politics and social work will have to take important decisions quickly.
Domestic and love life:- Take your life partner's views into consideration.
Health:- Keep yourself active and engaged with spiritual activities.
Lucky number:- 19
Luck Colour:- Light blue
Virgo:-
There will be hurdles on your path to success. But, you will be able to overcome them.
Finance:- Manage your funds. Do not overspend.
Career:- There might be some misunderstandings brewing up at the workplace. Be cautious.
Domestic and love life:- Count on your partner to support you through biggest of the troubles.
Health:- Minor health problems may delay your assignments.
Lucky number:- 12
Luck Colour:- White
Libra:-
The way ahead is too much difficult. Take rest to regain your energy levels. Only then, you can easily pass through it.
Finance:- Do not indulge in high investment by taking loans if your bank balance is not stable.
Career:- Your enemies could ferment some trouble and try to tarnish your image.
Domestic and love life:- Paper documents need careful handling.
Health:- Be cautious while on wheels.
Lucky number:- 10
Luck Colour:- Purple
Scorpio:-
Have a positive attitude, and trust in things turning out to be positive.
Finance:- Do not rush, make cautious decisions.
Career:- Miscommunications are likely, try and keep your interactions with others brief and to the point.
Domestic and love life:- Any morning quarrels will cool down in the evening.
Health:- Eat on time and follow a regular diet.
Lucky number:- 14
Luck Colour:- White
Sagittarius:-
You are self-confident and ambitious. Implementation of new ideas may be successful.
Finance:- Don't spend money on purchasing a home or a car now.
Career:- Defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.
Domestic and love life:- Take a day out with family or friends.
Health:- Excitement or too much workout may affect your blood pressure levels.
Lucky number:- 9
Luck Colour:- Blue
Capricorn:-
Be diplomatic in your interactions and don’t waste time arguing.
Finance:- Avoid business deals today.
Career:- Expect minor disagreements at workplace.
Domestic and love life:- There might be some troubles with your life partner.
Health:- Be cautious while driving or crossing roads today.
Lucky number:- 11
Luck Colour:- Grey
Aquarius:-
You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood.
Finance:- Small financial gains in stocks is likely.
Career:- Keep your cool and consistency to sort out your work problems.
Domestic and love life:- Spend some time with your partner. It may release stress.
Health:- You are safe from major injuries or health deterioration.
Lucky number:-19
Luck Colour:- Black
Pisces:-
Focus on new projects.
Finance:- Keep your expenses under control. Spend only if needed.
Career:- Those in the acting and music sector must be prior to their commitments.
Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship will run smooth. You will climb up the social ladder.
Health:- Travel may cause body ache and fatigue.
Lucky number:- 1
Luck Colour:- Sky Blue
