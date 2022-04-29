e-Paper Get App
Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 30, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

Aries

For those in the politics, and the sports sector, tensions might arise.

Finance:- Financially, there will be ups and downs.

Career:- On the work front, avoid scheduling appointments, meetings, and important talks.

Domestic and love life:- Avoid discussing delicate issues with your partner.

Health:- Take time to relax a bit or you might face some health problems due to too much stress.

Lucky number:- 1

Lucky Colour:- Purple


Taurus

Don’t take on new commitments that don’t interest you, as you might be unable to devote proper time to them.

Finance:- Your expenses might increase for a worthy cause.

Career:- Work-life will be filled with challenges, ego clashes and power plays.

Domestic and love life:- Some quarrels or misunderstandings with your partner are likely.

Health:- Try to have a balanced diet.

Lucky number:- 11

Luck Colour:- Blue

Gemini:-

For those concerned with politics and social work, it will be a little tense for you due to issues created by your enemies.

Finance:- Don’t overthink about your debts. You will soon find a way out of it.

Career:- There will be some tensions and disappointments at your workplace.

Domestic and love life:- Keep a control your tongue and keep your personal views and opinions to yourself as a diplomat.

Health:- Take care of your health. Avoid junk food.

Lucky number:- 23

Luck Colour:- Sky Blue

Cancer:-

There are strong chances of a good future for sportspeople and actors.

Finance:- Oil and eatables will be more profitable.

Career:- Misunderstanding with colleagues will subside.

Domestic and love life:- You may form new relationships. Have reunions with friends.

Health:- Senior citizens or old age people who are having health problems will get well.

Lucky number:- 1

Lucky Colour:- Persian Blue

Leo:-

You’re a humanitarian who believes in equality and democracy.

Finance:- Push yourself outside of your comfort zone.

Career:- Those in politics and social work will have to take important decisions quickly.

Domestic and love life:- Take your life partner's views into consideration.

Health:- Keep yourself active and engaged with spiritual activities.

Lucky number:- 19

Luck Colour:- Light blue

Virgo:-

There will be hurdles on your path to success. But, you will be able to overcome them.

Finance:- Manage your funds. Do not overspend.

Career:- There might be some misunderstandings brewing up at the workplace. Be cautious.

Domestic and love life:- Count on your partner to support you through biggest of the troubles.

Health:- Minor health problems may delay your assignments.

Lucky number:- 12

Luck Colour:- White

Libra:-

The way ahead is too much difficult. Take rest to regain your energy levels. Only then, you can easily pass through it.

Finance:- Do not indulge in high investment by taking loans if your bank balance is not stable.

Career:- Your enemies could ferment some trouble and try to tarnish your image.

Domestic and love life:- Paper documents need careful handling.

Health:- Be cautious while on wheels.

Lucky number:- 10

Luck Colour:- Purple

Scorpio:-

Have a positive attitude, and trust in things turning out to be positive.

Finance:- Do not rush, make cautious decisions.

Career:- Miscommunications are likely, try and keep your interactions with others brief and to the point.

Domestic and love life:- Any morning quarrels will cool down in the evening.

Health:- Eat on time and follow a regular diet.

Lucky number:- 14

Luck Colour:- White

Sagittarius:-

You are self-confident and ambitious. Implementation of new ideas may be successful.

Finance:- Don't spend money on purchasing a home or a car now.

Career:- Defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.

Domestic and love life:- Take a day out with family or friends.

Health:- Excitement or too much workout may affect your blood pressure levels.

Lucky number:- 9

Luck Colour:- Blue

Capricorn:-

Be diplomatic in your interactions and don’t waste time arguing.

Finance:- Avoid business deals today.

Career:- Expect minor disagreements at workplace.

Domestic and love life:- There might be some troubles with your life partner.

Health:- Be cautious while driving or crossing roads today.

Lucky number:- 11

Luck Colour:- Grey

Aquarius:-

You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood.

Finance:- Small financial gains in stocks is likely.

Career:- Keep your cool and consistency to sort out your work problems.

Domestic and love life:- Spend some time with your partner. It may release stress.

Health:- You are safe from major injuries or health deterioration.

Lucky number:-19

Luck Colour:- Black



Pisces:-

Focus on new projects.

Finance:- Keep your expenses under control. Spend only if needed.

Career:- Those in the acting and music sector must be prior to their commitments.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship will run smooth. You will climb up the social ladder.

Health:- Travel may cause body ache and fatigue.

Lucky number:- 1

Luck Colour:- Sky Blue

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:59 PM IST