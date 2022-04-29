Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 30, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

For those in the politics, and the sports sector, tensions might arise.

Finance:- Financially, there will be ups and downs.

Career:- On the work front, avoid scheduling appointments, meetings, and important talks.

Domestic and love life:- Avoid discussing delicate issues with your partner.

Health:- Take time to relax a bit or you might face some health problems due to too much stress.

Lucky number:- 1

Lucky Colour:- Purple



Taurus

Don’t take on new commitments that don’t interest you, as you might be unable to devote proper time to them.

Finance:- Your expenses might increase for a worthy cause.

Career:- Work-life will be filled with challenges, ego clashes and power plays.

Domestic and love life:- Some quarrels or misunderstandings with your partner are likely.

Health:- Try to have a balanced diet.

Lucky number:- 11

Luck Colour:- Blue

Gemini:-

For those concerned with politics and social work, it will be a little tense for you due to issues created by your enemies.

Finance:- Don’t overthink about your debts. You will soon find a way out of it.

Career:- There will be some tensions and disappointments at your workplace.

Domestic and love life:- Keep a control your tongue and keep your personal views and opinions to yourself as a diplomat.

Health:- Take care of your health. Avoid junk food.

Lucky number:- 23

Luck Colour:- Sky Blue

Cancer:-

There are strong chances of a good future for sportspeople and actors.

Finance:- Oil and eatables will be more profitable.

Career:- Misunderstanding with colleagues will subside.

Domestic and love life:- You may form new relationships. Have reunions with friends.

Health:- Senior citizens or old age people who are having health problems will get well.

Lucky number:- 1

Lucky Colour:- Persian Blue

Leo:-

You’re a humanitarian who believes in equality and democracy.

Finance:- Push yourself outside of your comfort zone.

Career:- Those in politics and social work will have to take important decisions quickly.

Domestic and love life:- Take your life partner's views into consideration.

Health:- Keep yourself active and engaged with spiritual activities.

Lucky number:- 19

Luck Colour:- Light blue

Virgo:-

There will be hurdles on your path to success. But, you will be able to overcome them.

Finance:- Manage your funds. Do not overspend.

Career:- There might be some misunderstandings brewing up at the workplace. Be cautious.

Domestic and love life:- Count on your partner to support you through biggest of the troubles.

Health:- Minor health problems may delay your assignments.

Lucky number:- 12

Luck Colour:- White

Libra:-

The way ahead is too much difficult. Take rest to regain your energy levels. Only then, you can easily pass through it.

Finance:- Do not indulge in high investment by taking loans if your bank balance is not stable.

Career:- Your enemies could ferment some trouble and try to tarnish your image.

Domestic and love life:- Paper documents need careful handling.

Health:- Be cautious while on wheels.

Lucky number:- 10

Luck Colour:- Purple

Scorpio:-

Have a positive attitude, and trust in things turning out to be positive.

Finance:- Do not rush, make cautious decisions.

Career:- Miscommunications are likely, try and keep your interactions with others brief and to the point.

Domestic and love life:- Any morning quarrels will cool down in the evening.

Health:- Eat on time and follow a regular diet.

Lucky number:- 14

Luck Colour:- White

Sagittarius:-

You are self-confident and ambitious. Implementation of new ideas may be successful.

Finance:- Don't spend money on purchasing a home or a car now.

Career:- Defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.

Domestic and love life:- Take a day out with family or friends.

Health:- Excitement or too much workout may affect your blood pressure levels.

Lucky number:- 9

Luck Colour:- Blue

Capricorn:-

Be diplomatic in your interactions and don’t waste time arguing.

Finance:- Avoid business deals today.

Career:- Expect minor disagreements at workplace.

Domestic and love life:- There might be some troubles with your life partner.

Health:- Be cautious while driving or crossing roads today.

Lucky number:- 11

Luck Colour:- Grey

Aquarius:-

You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood.

Finance:- Small financial gains in stocks is likely.

Career:- Keep your cool and consistency to sort out your work problems.

Domestic and love life:- Spend some time with your partner. It may release stress.

Health:- You are safe from major injuries or health deterioration.

Lucky number:-19

Luck Colour:- Black





Pisces:-

Focus on new projects.

Finance:- Keep your expenses under control. Spend only if needed.

Career:- Those in the acting and music sector must be prior to their commitments.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship will run smooth. You will climb up the social ladder.

Health:- Travel may cause body ache and fatigue.

Lucky number:- 1

Luck Colour:- Sky Blue

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:59 PM IST