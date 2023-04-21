Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 22, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to enjoy and entertain.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health / entertainment/study.
Career: People in arts/entertainment/sports /medical/ politics/ govt job will get success.
Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with family and with your near & dear ones.
Health: some people may suffer from heat / eye problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel, invest and expenditure.
Finance: Expect expenditure for property/ Vehicle / travel
Career: People in fields like tourism / education/ property / vehicle will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Long journey with family / isolation from family is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems / weakness.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to fulfill all your desires.
Finance: Expect expenditure for investments/ travel/ communication
Career: People in fields like tourism/communication / medical will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive. Fathers/ brothers advice may help you
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems / weakness
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today is the day to see growth in power.
Finance: Today is the day to achieve financial stability.
Career: People from fields like politics / govt / medical will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family may help you in your work.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee / eye / fever
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
LEO
Today is the day to travel / invest/study
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel /education/ health /business.
Career: People from fields like medical/ social / govt / bank /tourism will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Long journey / pilgrimage / religious event is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from fever/ eye problem / head ache.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day of losses, so be careful.
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ medical bill/ travel.
Career: People from fields like occult science/ insurance /hardware/ repairing / doctors, and surgeons will get success.
Domestic & love life: Health issues/ disputes with Father/ elder siblings Is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ heart problems / back pain/eye problem
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today you will face problems in commercial and family life as well.
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ business / family.
Career: People from politics / social / repair work / govt / medical will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / Lumber pain
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: green
SCORPIO
Today is a positive day from career side but Negative from family side.
Finance: Expect expenditure for job/ business/ health / family.
Career: People from banking / Hotel /medical /govt /politics/ social work will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Family dispute /ill health is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from Blood pressure / back pain / Knee pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health / premiums/ entertainment /education .
Career: People from medical / sports/ travel /entertainment / politics will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute/ill health of father/ children is indicated.
Health: some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problem
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today is a romantic day with some tensions as well.
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ house/ vehicle.
Career: People from medical/ automobile/ construction/education will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from Back pain / chest pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
AQUARIUS
Today you will try to balance family and career
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ communication / family.
Career: People from communication/ travel / politics/ medical / social work field will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Outing with family is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / chest pain / ear problem.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today you will get financial stability.
Finance: Today is the day to earn and not to lose.
Career: People from medical / bank / hotel / politics / govt will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family dispute / ill health is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye / tooth ache.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
