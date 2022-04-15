Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 16, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Keep sensitivity and mood swings aside. It will easily help you in today's schedule.
Finance: You may find some good source of earning money but reaching there will not be that easy.
Career: Be diplomatic in your interactions. Hectic and difficult situations at work are possible.
Domestic and love life: You might get short-tempered today due to minor disturbances.
Health: You might face health problems today.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky Colour: Blue
Taurus
Legal matters will take time but even that is in your favour.
Finance:- You might not have heavy inflows exactly but with careful money management, you will stand to gain.
Career: You will find success in the areas of your work for which you make real efforts.
Domestic and love life: Help family members in domestic activities.
Health: Concentrate on your work out.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky Colour: Black
Gemini
Systematic, efficient and regular work and family time should be your agenda today.
Finance: You will earn enough money but your expenditure will go beyond your control.
Career: You may need to concentrate more on your important work as there will complication today in your ongoing projects.
Domestic and love life: You need to look into some household needs and take care of belongings.
Health: Health is a concern today.
Lucky number: 16
Lucky Colour: Grey
Cancer
There is happiness, fulfillment, gains and achievements in near future.
Finance: There will be no financial worries. The money comes, from the clever, intuitive decisions and actions you take now.
Career: Your ideas will have demand at your work place and seniors will be appreciating you on your work.
Domestic and love life: Try to maintain harmony with your parents. And try to maintain your reputation in society.
Health: Mental stress and tension will get reduced
Lucky number: 26
Lucky Colour: Persian Blue
Leo
Concentrate more on your goals. Students must work hard for their achievements.
Finance: You impress others very much effectively that quality is going to help you in business deals.
Career: You'll have heaps of imagination and will introduce a more artistic side to your career.
Domestic and love life: Life partner’s feelings will touch your heart.
Health: You will see good recovery in your health
Lucky number: 15
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Virgo
Good day for farmers. Work will keep you busy.
Finance: Business deals or collaboration regarding new finances will be successful.
Career: There will be improvement in your performance today. You will easily achieve goals in sports and acting sector.
Domestic and love life: You might have to think of renovating your office or house.
Health:- You will be in an optimistic mood today.
Lucky number: 44
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Libra
You are truthful and cautious. These qualities will help you keep trouble at bay today.
Finance: Be alert while handling cash or money.
Career: You might have to get involved in solving complicated issues today.
Domestic and love life: Discussion with family members may turn into a conflict so keep control on your tongue.
Health: Stomach related problems may arise.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky Colour: Blue
Scorpio
You fare better with winning battles and having things your way.
Finance: Money will come your way at the right time. Accidental benefits are indicated.
Career: New job opportunities might come your way.
Domestic and love life: Focus more on domestic activities today. Romance is in the air.
Health: Take care of yourself and avoid getting sick.
Lucky number: 26
Lucky Colour: Light Blue
Sagittarius
You will make slow progress but growth is on the cards.
Finance: Try to have a look in your investments. It is advisable to book profits.
Career: You might face additional responsibilities at work from seniors today.
Domestic and love life: A short tour with family will bring joy and happiness.
Health: Try out new food dishes today.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky Colour: Green
Capricorn
You will make some strong decision today and people may support you.
Finance: Increments in coming days are likely.
Career: Business will pick up suddenly. A long overdue promotion is indicated.
Domestic and love life: You may get help from your brothers or sisters to in sorting out problems related to land deals or property.
Health: Good fitness will help you feel strong and fresh today.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue
Aquarius
You are creative in all your undertakings and you love it.
Finance: Invest wisely in stock market and property. There may be chances of loss.
Career: Avoid controversial statement at work place. Concentrate more on your pending projects.
Domestic and love life: Making changes at home will refresh your mind and improve your status.
Health: Make sure that you take proper care of your mental and emotional health.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky Colour: Light blue
Pisces
Your curious nature helps you to get to the bottom of things which becomes a fodder to your brain and assists in gaining vast knowledge.
Finance: Some of you may expect some loan reshuffling. Investment would be profitable.
Career: There will be progress in field on engineering and agriculture.
Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship is likely to be good.
Health: Seek expert advice before following any diet plan.
Lucky number: 15
Lucky Colour: Blue
