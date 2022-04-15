e-Paper Get App
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 16, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 16, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 11:57 PM IST

Pixabay
Aries

Keep sensitivity and mood swings aside. It will easily help you in today's schedule.

Finance: You may find some good source of earning money but reaching there will not be that easy.

Career: Be diplomatic in your interactions. Hectic and difficult situations at work are possible.

Domestic and love life: You might get short-tempered today due to minor disturbances.

Health: You might face health problems today.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky Colour: Blue

Taurus

Legal matters will take time but even that is in your favour.

Finance:- You might not have heavy inflows exactly but with careful money management, you will stand to gain.

Career: You will find success in the areas of your work for which you make real efforts.

Domestic and love life: Help family members in domestic activities.

Health: Concentrate on your work out.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky Colour: Black

Gemini

Systematic, efficient and regular work and family time should be your agenda today.

Finance: You will earn enough money but your expenditure will go beyond your control.

Career: You may need to concentrate more on your important work as there will complication today in your ongoing projects.

Domestic and love life: You need to look into some household needs and take care of belongings.

Health: Health is a concern today.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky Colour: Grey

Cancer

There is happiness, fulfillment, gains and achievements in near future.

Finance: There will be no financial worries. The money comes, from the clever, intuitive decisions and actions you take now.

Career: Your ideas will have demand at your work place and seniors will be appreciating you on your work.

Domestic and love life: Try to maintain harmony with your parents. And try to maintain your reputation in society.

Health: Mental stress and tension will get reduced

Lucky number: 26

Lucky Colour: Persian Blue

Leo

Concentrate more on your goals. Students must work hard for their achievements.

Finance: You impress others very much effectively that quality is going to help you in business deals.

Career: You'll have heaps of imagination and will introduce a more artistic side to your career.

Domestic and love life: Life partner’s feelings will touch your heart.

Health: You will see good recovery in your health

Lucky number: 15

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Virgo

Good day for farmers. Work will keep you busy.

Finance: Business deals or collaboration regarding new finances will be successful.

Career: There will be improvement in your performance today. You will easily achieve goals in sports and acting sector.

Domestic and love life: You might have to think of renovating your office or house.

Health:- You will be in an optimistic mood today.

Lucky number: 44

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Libra

You are truthful and cautious. These qualities will help you keep trouble at bay today.

Finance: Be alert while handling cash or money.

Career: You might have to get involved in solving complicated issues today.

Domestic and love life: Discussion with family members may turn into a conflict so keep control on your tongue.

Health: Stomach related problems may arise.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Scorpio

You fare better with winning battles and having things your way.

Finance: Money will come your way at the right time. Accidental benefits are indicated.

Career: New job opportunities might come your way.

Domestic and love life: Focus more on domestic activities today. Romance is in the air.

Health: Take care of yourself and avoid getting sick.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Sagittarius

You will make slow progress but growth is on the cards.

Finance: Try to have a look in your investments. It is advisable to book profits.

Career: You might face additional responsibilities at work from seniors today.

Domestic and love life: A short tour with family will bring joy and happiness.

Health: Try out new food dishes today.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky Colour: Green

Capricorn

You will make some strong decision today and people may support you.

Finance: Increments in coming days are likely.

Career: Business will pick up suddenly. A long overdue promotion is indicated.

Domestic and love life: You may get help from your brothers or sisters to in sorting out problems related to land deals or property.

Health: Good fitness will help you feel strong and fresh today.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Aquarius

You are creative in all your undertakings and you love it.

Finance: Invest wisely in stock market and property. There may be chances of loss.

Career: Avoid controversial statement at work place. Concentrate more on your pending projects.

Domestic and love life: Making changes at home will refresh your mind and improve your status.

Health: Make sure that you take proper care of your mental and emotional health.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light blue

Pisces

Your curious nature helps you to get to the bottom of things which becomes a fodder to your brain and assists in gaining vast knowledge.

Finance: Some of you may expect some loan reshuffling. Investment would be profitable.

Career: There will be progress in field on engineering and agriculture.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship is likely to be good.

Health: Seek expert advice before following any diet plan.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky Colour: Blue

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 11:59 PM IST