Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 16, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Keep sensitivity and mood swings aside. It will easily help you in today's schedule.

Finance: You may find some good source of earning money but reaching there will not be that easy.

Career: Be diplomatic in your interactions. Hectic and difficult situations at work are possible.

Domestic and love life: You might get short-tempered today due to minor disturbances.

Health: You might face health problems today.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky Colour: Blue

Taurus

Legal matters will take time but even that is in your favour.

Finance:- You might not have heavy inflows exactly but with careful money management, you will stand to gain.

Career: You will find success in the areas of your work for which you make real efforts.

Domestic and love life: Help family members in domestic activities.

Health: Concentrate on your work out.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky Colour: Black

Gemini

Systematic, efficient and regular work and family time should be your agenda today.

Finance: You will earn enough money but your expenditure will go beyond your control.

Career: You may need to concentrate more on your important work as there will complication today in your ongoing projects.

Domestic and love life: You need to look into some household needs and take care of belongings.

Health: Health is a concern today.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky Colour: Grey

Cancer

There is happiness, fulfillment, gains and achievements in near future.

Finance: There will be no financial worries. The money comes, from the clever, intuitive decisions and actions you take now.

Career: Your ideas will have demand at your work place and seniors will be appreciating you on your work.

Domestic and love life: Try to maintain harmony with your parents. And try to maintain your reputation in society.

Health: Mental stress and tension will get reduced

Lucky number: 26

Lucky Colour: Persian Blue

Leo

Concentrate more on your goals. Students must work hard for their achievements.

Finance: You impress others very much effectively that quality is going to help you in business deals.

Career: You'll have heaps of imagination and will introduce a more artistic side to your career.

Domestic and love life: Life partner’s feelings will touch your heart.

Health: You will see good recovery in your health

Lucky number: 15

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Virgo

Good day for farmers. Work will keep you busy.

Finance: Business deals or collaboration regarding new finances will be successful.

Career: There will be improvement in your performance today. You will easily achieve goals in sports and acting sector.

Domestic and love life: You might have to think of renovating your office or house.

Health:- You will be in an optimistic mood today.

Lucky number: 44

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Libra

You are truthful and cautious. These qualities will help you keep trouble at bay today.

Finance: Be alert while handling cash or money.

Career: You might have to get involved in solving complicated issues today.

Domestic and love life: Discussion with family members may turn into a conflict so keep control on your tongue.

Health: Stomach related problems may arise.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Scorpio

You fare better with winning battles and having things your way.

Finance: Money will come your way at the right time. Accidental benefits are indicated.

Career: New job opportunities might come your way.

Domestic and love life: Focus more on domestic activities today. Romance is in the air.

Health: Take care of yourself and avoid getting sick.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Sagittarius

You will make slow progress but growth is on the cards.

Finance: Try to have a look in your investments. It is advisable to book profits.

Career: You might face additional responsibilities at work from seniors today.

Domestic and love life: A short tour with family will bring joy and happiness.

Health: Try out new food dishes today.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky Colour: Green

Capricorn

You will make some strong decision today and people may support you.

Finance: Increments in coming days are likely.

Career: Business will pick up suddenly. A long overdue promotion is indicated.

Domestic and love life: You may get help from your brothers or sisters to in sorting out problems related to land deals or property.

Health: Good fitness will help you feel strong and fresh today.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Aquarius

You are creative in all your undertakings and you love it.

Finance: Invest wisely in stock market and property. There may be chances of loss.

Career: Avoid controversial statement at work place. Concentrate more on your pending projects.

Domestic and love life: Making changes at home will refresh your mind and improve your status.

Health: Make sure that you take proper care of your mental and emotional health.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light blue

Pisces

Your curious nature helps you to get to the bottom of things which becomes a fodder to your brain and assists in gaining vast knowledge.

Finance: Some of you may expect some loan reshuffling. Investment would be profitable.

Career: There will be progress in field on engineering and agriculture.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship is likely to be good.

Health: Seek expert advice before following any diet plan.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky Colour: Blue

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 11:59 PM IST