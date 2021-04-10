Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 10, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Those in the creative fields may get rich dividends for their hard work and efforts. You may turn your casual relationship into a committed one.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your relations with your siblings will be more cordial. Co-operation from friends is expected. Health, work efficiency will be excellent.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will be at your creative best. Your friends and co-workers will be impressed by your abilities. On the business front, try something new.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Those who are pursuing formal studies or are in the field of formal studies can count on for their recognition now. You may overcome struggles.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Those in the field of politics may climb the ladder of success. Business people should keep an eye on their competitors. Love is in the air.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Don’t take others responsibility on your shoulders, otherwise it will affect your health. Your health needs care. Avoid junk food.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Openings and opportunities that present themselves during this period could be paving the way for bigger changes. Your confidence will boost.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Act discreetly and do not get carried away too quickly when it comes to business. You may be in a restless mood. Make financial decisions wisely.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Follow a healthy routine, eat heartily and exercise regularly. Little care regarding your health is required. Work will keep you on your toes.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You may be in a restless mood at home. Control your anger and stay calm. Be careful while dealing with clients. Avoid being overconfident.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Try to spend some quiet time. You may be enthusiastic about certain ideas. Those who are planning to go abroad may get positive news.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

There are good times at work and home and you feel content. Your esteem in the community gets a huge hike. Your ego may land you in trouble.

