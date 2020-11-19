Daily Horoscope for, November 19, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Use your money wisely, don't spend it on unwanted things. This is a good time to invest in the stock market. Love at first sight is likely. Marriage is on the cards for singles.
Those associated with the film industry may get a break. Recovery of debt is likely. Your seniors will get impressed by your intelligence. Romance is in the air.
Due to disturbed state of mind, you may feel uneasy and distracted. Your irrational behaviour may land you in trouble. Your social life will keep you on toes.
Further education with scholarship shall take place. You may be able to solve the problems of your siblings. Your boring life needs to be spruced up with little chills, thrills.
Minor health problems can anytime turn bigger, so consult a good doctor. Unexpected financial gains are likely today. There might be disappointment at workplace.
Your friends will guide you today. At work, your calculative effort will be appreciated. Don't take stress at the workplace. Those in politics and social sector will do well.
You will get a new opportunity to grow your business in a new direction. This is a good day to initiate action on personal projects. Spend some moment with your partner.
If you are looking for a foreign tour, it may be a good time to process your papers. A lot of things may happen in your interest. Trading in stocks will be beneficial.|
You are truthful diplomatic and cautious so your ambitions will bear fruit. Don't worry unnecessarily. Family life will be blissful. Avoid signing on any business contract.
Court cases and litigation are better not to be handled immediately. As far as romantic life is concern, you may go through a tough situation, which may distress you.
You will be in a romantic mood and feel to relax with your partner. Students will achieve success. Parents should help their kids in choosing the right stream for kids.
You will get successful in your field of work. Romantic relationship will be fine today. Spending some time with your partner will boost your confidence.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)