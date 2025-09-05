 Daily Horoscope For Monday, September 8, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
e-Paper Get App
HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope For Monday, September 8, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope For Monday, September 8, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on for our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
Daily Horoscope | FPJ

ARIES

ARIES

ARIES |

In general: You will be more inclined toward spirituality and deep thinking today.

Finance: Expenditure on religious activities, travel, or investments is possible.

Career: Growth for those in research, astrology, finance, and teaching.

FPJ Shorts
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Mumbai Witnesses Rare Blood Moon - A Night Of Awe And Unique Cosmic Drama; Watch VIDEO
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Mumbai Witnesses Rare Blood Moon - A Night Of Awe And Unique Cosmic Drama; Watch VIDEO
'Roger Federer Slice': Carlos Alcaraz's Sensational Shot Draws Massive Praise From Commentator During US Open 2025 Final vs Jannik Sinner; Video
'Roger Federer Slice': Carlos Alcaraz's Sensational Shot Draws Massive Praise From Commentator During US Open 2025 Final vs Jannik Sinner; Video
Indian Girl Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting Items Worth ₹1 Lakh At US Store, Police Release Enquiry Footage; WATCH
Indian Girl Caught Red-Handed While Shoplifting Items Worth ₹1 Lakh At US Store, Police Release Enquiry Footage; WATCH
Maharashtra Politics: 'Devabhau' Ads Spark Row, Fueling Tension In Mahayuti Alliance
Maharashtra Politics: 'Devabhau' Ads Spark Row, Fueling Tension In Mahayuti Alliance

Domestic & love life: Family discussions may turn serious. Avoid arguments.

Health: Some may suffer from leg pain or acidity.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky color: Yellow

TAURUS

TAURUS

TAURUS |

In general: A day of introspection and strong intuition.

Finance: Expect expenditure on loans, medical treatments, or charity.

Career: Success for those in occult sciences, finance, and consultancy.

Domestic & love life: Avoid confrontations with close family members.

Health: Some may experience anxiety or digestive issues.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky color: Red

GEMINI

GEMINI

GEMINI |

In general: A good day to connect with influential people.

Finance: Sudden gains or unexpected expenses related to business.

Career: Growth in marketing, media, education, and business fields.

Domestic & love life: You may have deep discussions with your spouse or partner.

Health: Take care of your nerves and avoid stress.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky color: Green

CANCER

CANCER

CANCER |

In general: A day of responsibility and work pressure.

Finance: Expenditure on career growth, travel, or legal matters.

Career: Success for those in medical, law, or government jobs.

Domestic & love life: Balance is needed between work and family time.

Health: Some may suffer from back pain or stomach-related issues.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky color: Blue

LEO

LEO

LEO |

In general: A day for philosophical and spiritual insights.

Finance: Expenditure on education, travel, or donations.

Career: Success for those in teaching, religion, or publishing.

Domestic & love life: Good day for deep emotional conversations with loved ones.

Health: Some may suffer from hip pain or dehydration.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky color: Yellow

VIRGO

In general: A day of sudden changes and transformations.

Finance: Be cautious about unnecessary expenses or financial losses.

Career: Growth for those in psychology, research, and auditing.

Domestic & love life: Unexpected changes in family dynamics are possible.

Health: Some may suffer from sleep issues or nerve-related problems.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky color: White

LIBRA

In general: A day of social interactions and partnerships.

Finance: Expenditure on business partnerships, travel, or legal matters.

Career: Success for those in law, business, or counseling.

Domestic & love life: Strengthening of bonds with your partner or spouse.

Health: Some may experience headaches or eye strain.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky color: Pink

SCORPIO

SCORPIO

SCORPIO |

In general: A day of discipline and hard work.

Finance: Expenditure on health or work-related matters.

Career: Success for those in healthcare, law enforcement, or finance.

Domestic & love life: Responsibilities toward family will increase.

Health: Some may suffer from joint pain or digestive issues.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky color: Brown

SAGITTARIUS

SAGITTARIUS

SAGITTARIUS |

In general: A day of enthusiasm and learning.

Finance: Expenditure on education, children, or creative activities.

Career: Success for those in teaching, writing, or media fields.

Domestic & love life: A joyful day with family or children.

Health: Some may suffer from knee pain or stress.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky color: Orange

CAPRICORN

CAPRICORN

CAPRICORN |

In general: A day of emotional depth and nostalgia.

Finance: Expenditure on home, renovation, or real estate.

Career: Success for those in real estate, construction, or interior designing.

Domestic & love life: A good time for family bonding.

Health: Some may suffer from chest congestion or fatigue.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky color: Grey

AQUARIUS

AQUARIUS

AQUARIUS |

In general: A day for networking and communication.

Finance: Expenditure on travel, gadgets, or learning new skills.

Career: Success for those in journalism, IT, and social media.

Domestic & love life: Communication gaps may arise with siblings.

Health: Some may suffer from throat infections or allergies.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky color: Sky Blue

PISCES

PISCES

PISCES |

In general: A day for financial planning and decision-making.

Finance: Expenditure on luxury, comfort, or family needs.

Career: Success for those in banking, finance, and arts.

Domestic & love life: A peaceful time with family.

Health: Some may suffer from weight gain or sleep issues.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky color: White

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope For Monday, September 8, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Monday, September 8, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Sunday 7, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope For Sunday 7, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Astrology Prediction: Is Shashi Tharoor Heading For Controversies And A Party Switch In His 70th...

Astrology Prediction: Is Shashi Tharoor Heading For Controversies And A Party Switch In His 70th...

Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From September 6 To September 19 For All Zodiac...

Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From September 6 To September 19 For All Zodiac...

Daily Horoscope For Saturday, September 6, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Saturday, September 6, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...