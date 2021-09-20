Daily Horoscope for Monday, September 20, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Investments will blossom. Take time out with your friends, and you will feel refreshed. Film stars and those in the acting field will have a good day.

Taurus: A romantic relationship could get cosier. A good day for writers, nurses and doctors. Court matters will get solved.

Gemini: Do not make your work life more difficult and do not create any difficulties for others. It is possible to manifest win-win situations.

Cancer: Think of ways how you can achieve the best in less time. Students may have to put in extra hours on the academic front.

Leo: Your life partner and children will form a very tight family bond with you. Financial status will see a boom as promotion or increase in income is likely.

Virgo: Your financial situation will be tight, and you will also be confused about your decisions. Romantic relationship will be fine. Share your thoughts and problems with your partner might release some tensions.

Libra: You have to look after your production as there might be some delays today. Even minor disputes with workers are likely. Avoid travelling long distances today.

Scorpio: Today at the workplace, the ideas that are on your mind will be productive. Diplomacy is required, and today will be an excellent time for romance.

Sagittarius: Official trips will be successful. You will be proud to own the rewards and will also gain incentives. Enhancing your energy level will improve your prospects.

Capricorn: There is nothing specific to celebrate today, but you are enjoying the moment, and that is reason enough. Those in politics may gain fame.

Aquarius: Cutbacks in your personal spending may have to be made, especially for taxes funds. You will need to use tact, stay calm and focused.

Pisces: No major ups and downs will be found in your love life. Steel and oil sector people will have an increase in their income.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 07:00 AM IST