Daily Horoscope for Monday, May 3, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Your partner and friends will help you to come out from depression. In business and politics, you can gain victory over your enemies.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Your desires and dreams could be realised now. This is favourable day for your profession; you can make rapid progress. You will succeed in your romantic relationship.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You have tasted success at so many levels in recently. You are on the path to achieving more glory. There's no such thing as smooth sailing; there could be some upheavals.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Today, you will impress members of the opposite sex and friends. Your mind will be overflowing with new ideas. People will be impressed with your ability.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
In love, you'll let go of an old emotional baggage. Trust your heart to someone who shares your vision. You may become the central force in this person's life. New jobs opportunities are likely to come your way.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Participation in social activities can yield lucrative opportunities if you are alert enough to discover them. If you are into politics or sports, makign small changes can bring positive results.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You should remain alert and careful as problems may appear in any or many areas of your life. Your state of health may deteriorate and you could also become emotionally disturbed.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Balanced diet and exercise are necessary as well as rest and relaxation. Your cherished desires will be fulfilled, and will bring prosperity and profits.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
All the achievements, both at work and in love, are possible only through cooperation. Do not be egoistic, as only relying upon intimate friends gives an opportunity to gain much and to lose nothing.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
A higher interest in spiritual matters would come up now. You could find yourself connected with the work of god and spend money on religious/ spiritual matters too.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Domestic happiness will prevail. Those involved in stock market can make some money. You will receive support for your ideas and thoughts. A short trip is indicated.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Personal projects will move as per your satisfaction. You will need the mental strength as there will too much to cope with. Money matters will finally resolve as unexpected gains are likely today.