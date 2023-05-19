Daily Horoscope for Monday, May 29, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business
Finance: Expect expenditure on education/ property /vehicle/entertainment/children
Career: people in education/sports/politics/govt/hotel/entertainment/farming will get success.
Domestic & love life: family picnic / entertainment with family is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ heat/ eye problem .
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel/invest/ expenditure/study
Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ travel/education/propert/vehicle
Career: People in fields like tourism / communication / politics/property will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Long journey /ill health of family member is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from weakness/shoulder/healrt/ eye problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black/Blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to travel/invest/expenditure
Finance: Expect expenditure for medical/travel /father/sibling
Career: People in entertainment/ sports/tourism/politics/ will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Long journey/ ill health of family member is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from heart/heat/eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CANCER
Day to earn/ fulfil desires /success
Finance: Expect expenditure for family/friends/siblings/business
Career: People in politics/ medical /hotel/govt/farming will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Family may help you in your work.
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
LEO
Day to travel/ take initiative in your work
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ health/career.
Career: People in politics/ govt / hotel /tourism /medical will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Today you will be egoistic, and take the initiative in family decisions
Health: Some people may suffer from heat / knee pain
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to travel / study / expenditure.
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father /education
Career: People in fields of tourism / medical/education will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure, heart problems, or back pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today you will face problems in commercial and family life as well.
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ medical bill /business / spouse
Career: People in occult / govt / secret agency/ maintenance/ insurance will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / heart/ blood pressure
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: green
SCORPIO
Today is a positive day from career side and family side.
Finance: Expect expenditure on business /travel /education
Career: People in banking / Hotel /medical /politics /farming will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You will try to keep balance between family life and career.
Health: Some people may suffer from Blood pressure / waist pain / Knee pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ health/ children/ education.
Career: People in insurance/ maintenance / bank/ politics /medical will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Ill health/ dispute with family members is indicated
Health: some people may suffer from dysentery / indigestion / eye / heart problems
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today is a day to enjoy with some tensions as well.
Finance: Expect expenditure for spouse/business/ children.
Career: People in fields like entertainment /pub /share market / sports will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/spouse is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from Back pain /lumber pain / heart.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
AQUARIUS
Today you will be busy on all fronts like house, job and family
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/house/vehicle/business
Career: People in education/property/vehicle /politics/govt /medical will be benefited
Domestic & love life: ill health of/ Dispute with mother/spouse is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / chest pain / Lumber pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Day to enjoy / travel/ earn/ take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ communication/ health.
Career: People in bank/ hotel/ medical/politics/ govt will be benefited
Domestic & love life: ill health of /dispute with father sibling is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / arm/ eye / stomach ache.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
