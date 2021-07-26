Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 26, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Some of your ambitions will be realised and you may secure a lucrative promotion that offers liberal perquisites as well. In academic pursuits, you would gain distinction.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Positive health attributes are foreseen. Professionals like scientists and astrologers might experience a moderate growth. Business relations may turn into long term friendship.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Gemini is usually tall. Stay calm and have faith. You need to find ways to relax. Your creative abilities will help you at workplace.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Good monetary rewards await you in the form of appraisals for your hard work. Good health and spirits shall reflect in your romantic life as well. There are high prospects of love and marriage.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Focus your energy in one direction so that your interests see the light. A change of attitude would be much-needed for professional growth. Some help shall come from near ones for career growth and future ventures.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You will have close associations and possibly the kindling of a new romance. There will be family outings, possibly a holiday. Assignments will get completed as per your commitment.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Minor health problems can turn bigger, so consult a good doctor. Unexpected financial gains are likely today. There might be disappointment at workplace.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Your administrative capabilities will be appreciated at work and in business also. People from opposite gender will shower you with gifts. Doctors and nurses will have a day to look forward to.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Focusing more on your business and recently gained projects will bring you more profits. Your knowledge and skills will be appreciated by seniors at workplace.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You might be tensed about your domestic life and overthinking about it will disturb your professional life. Drive cautiously today. Your ideas may not gel with your associates.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You will be excited about things that are happening around you. In politics and sports, you will be able to regain your fame and rank as your performance will surprise everyone.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You will command immense respect at work. You will be at your philosophical and romantic best today. Close friends can serve as valuable sounding boards.