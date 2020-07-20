Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 20, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Try something creative. Take good care of your health. Good news for the unemployed. Family life will be peaceful. Several issues related to business will get resolved.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Today there are high chances of getting new contracts and an increase in income. You will be rewarded. Romantic relationships will be good.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Expenditure needs to be controlled. Be careful, too much self-confidence might lead to risky business decisions. You should avoid getting aggressive with your superiors.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Bouts of depressions are likely and you should avoid your melancholic instinct. This may lead to over eating. Eat like a bird; adhere to beaver-like attitude, keep yourself fit.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Your helpful nature will touch many people’s heart. Share trading will bring good gains. You will gain confidence in sports and politics.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Time is running out, so try to be particular in your work/projects otherwise someone else will take your opportunity. Business deals in properties, oil and steel sectors will be beneficial.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Musicians will be successful. In politics and social work you will receive honour. Focus on consolidating your gains. Minor health problems will worry you.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Volatility will be there in all aspects of life. Be cautious while driving. Those pursuing sports and acting take care of health and you will be able to succeed in achieving your goals.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
There may be an expansion of living quarters, either through a move or through renovation. Court matters will get solved with the help of friends or an experienced person.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Relationships will work better now if you shift the focus from yourself and towards others. Be prepared to go out of your way to make your partner feel needed, loved and desirable.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Be prepared to face any situation. Develop self-confidence and do not be depressed. You are likely to face irksome situation due to some family members.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Confidence will increase. Subordinates will help you in new projects. Progress in pharmaceutical and food businesses are likely. Try to save money for future. Don’t expect awesome profit in trading stocks.