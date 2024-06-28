Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 01, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business
Finance: Expect expenditure on beauty products / luxurious items /education.
Career: people in event management/ automobile dealers/ architects/art classes will get success.
Domestic & love life: family picnic / entertainment with family is indicated
Health: Diabetic people should avoid eating sweet.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Today is the day for entertainment/ enjoyment / health
Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ luxurious items
Career: People in fields like art/ advertisement / entertainment/ doctor /bank will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling /spouse is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black/Blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to enjoy / travel /expenditure
Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items/ vehicle/ beauty products/children
Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports may get new opportunity.
Domestic & love life: Enjoy long journey/picnic/ movie with family
Health: Some people may suffer from sexual /eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CANCER
Today is the day to take care of health/travel/invest/study
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/health/investments/luxury items
Career: People in fields like automobile/ architect/artist will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with / hospitalization of family members is indicated
Health: some people may suffer from diabetes / weakness
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Today is the day to travel / enjoy your work
Finance: Expect expenditure for business /travel /entertainment /communication
Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Fun time/ travel with family is indicated
Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain / feet pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver / white
VIRGO
Today is the day to enjoy/ entertainment/study
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ travel/family
Career: People in fields like entertainment/art/art classes will be benefited
Domestic & love life: happy family life is indicated
Health: people may suffer from knee problems /chest pain/diabetes
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Day to travel/communicate/ work with caution
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ travel
Career: People in fields like entertainment/art/pubs/bar will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse/father indicated
Health: knee pain /diabetes /body pain is indicated.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Day to communicate/ travel with caution as loss is indicated
Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury/ beauty products / entertainment/travel
Career: People in fields like art/entertainment/tourism/ lodging will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problem
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron
SAGITTARIUS
Day to get success after some struggle
Finance: Expect expenditure for health / medical/ premiums/business/spouse
Career: Interior decorators/automobile dealers/ entertainers/artists/ doctors will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute/ill health of family members is indicated.
Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/kidney/ hernia.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to enjoy/entertainment/work
Finance: Expect expenditure on business/ children /entertainment/health
Career: people in arts/ entertainment/ sports/ advertisement /medical will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute in relationship is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from diabetes/ skin disease/ back pain/eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Day to enjoy /entertainment / earn
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ interior decoration/vehicle/health
Career: People in fields like art classes/ interior decoration/architects/automobiles will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Enjoyment/party is expected in house
Health: some people may suffer from diabetes/ chest problems/ backpain
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Day to enjoy / entertainment/ study
Finance: Expect expenditure for children / business/entertainment/study
Career: People in art/entertainment / sports/ medical /education will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Picnic / movie time / fun with family is indicated
Health: Eye problems/throat pain/ back pain indicated today.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red