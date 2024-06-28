 Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 01, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
e-Paper Get App
HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Monday, July 01, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 01, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 11:34 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business

Finance: Expect expenditure on beauty products / luxurious items /education.

Career: people in event management/ automobile dealers/ architects/art classes will get success.

Domestic & love life: family picnic / entertainment with family is indicated

Health: Diabetic people should avoid eating sweet.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day for entertainment/ enjoyment / health

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ luxurious items

Career: People in fields like art/ advertisement / entertainment/ doctor /bank will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling /spouse is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy / travel /expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items/ vehicle/ beauty products/children

Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports may get new opportunity.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy long journey/picnic/ movie with family

Health: Some people may suffer from sexual /eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Today is the day to take care of health/travel/invest/study

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/health/investments/luxury items

Career: People in fields like automobile/ architect/artist will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with / hospitalization of family members is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from diabetes / weakness

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel / enjoy your work

Finance: Expect expenditure for business /travel /entertainment /communication

Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Fun time/ travel with family is indicated

Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain / feet pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver / white

VIRGO

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertainment/study

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ travel/family

Career: People in fields like entertainment/art/art classes will be benefited

Domestic & love life: happy family life is indicated

Health: people may suffer from knee problems /chest pain/diabetes

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Day to travel/communicate/ work with caution

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ travel

Career: People in fields like entertainment/art/pubs/bar will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse/father indicated

Health: knee pain /diabetes /body pain is indicated.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Day to communicate/ travel with caution as loss is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury/ beauty products / entertainment/travel

Career: People in fields like art/entertainment/tourism/ lodging will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

Day to get success after some struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / medical/ premiums/business/spouse

Career: Interior decorators/automobile dealers/ entertainers/artists/ doctors will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute/ill health of family members is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/kidney/ hernia.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to enjoy/entertainment/work

Finance: Expect expenditure on business/ children /entertainment/health

Career: people in arts/ entertainment/ sports/ advertisement /medical will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute in relationship is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from diabetes/ skin disease/ back pain/eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Day to enjoy /entertainment / earn

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ interior decoration/vehicle/health

Career: People in fields like art classes/ interior decoration/architects/automobiles will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment/party is expected in house

Health: some people may suffer from diabetes/ chest problems/ backpain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Day to enjoy / entertainment/ study

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / business/entertainment/study

Career: People in art/entertainment / sports/ medical /education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Picnic / movie time / fun with family is indicated

Health: Eye problems/throat pain/ back pain indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 01, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 01, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 29, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 29, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Saturn’s Retrograde In Aquarius: Major Caution for These Zodiac Signs

Saturn’s Retrograde In Aquarius: Major Caution for These Zodiac Signs

Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 28, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 28, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 27, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 27, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...