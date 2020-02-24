Daily Horoscope for Monday, February 24, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Your careless attitude may affect your personal relationship. Students should not take their exams and studies casually. Keep your anger under control.</p>.<p>This is the time to learn new skills and give your career a lift. Teachers/ professors may get honoured for their work. Travelling will be beneficial. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p>You will handle success calmly and even modestly. You may spend more time in spiritual pursuits and at the same time, you will understand the value of harmonious relationships.</p>.<p>Cancerian ladies will be loved for their politeness and good nature. The financial status will improve but make sure you don't splurge. Things will be positive on both domestic and work front.</p>.<p>People in the field of politics and the social sector should be cautious while taking any decision or a wrong decision may tarnish your image. Legal matters may get complicated.</p>.<p>Those may look for a new business partner who can help in boosting your business with smart ideas. Avoid junk food today. Rise in income through speculative activities are likely.</p>.<p>Doctors engineers will have a good day. You may face some struggle while performing your daily tasks in the morning, but things will fall in place by evening.</p>.<p>Negative thoughts may affect your mental peace, spending time with your loved ones may help. Misunderstanding with your spouse may lead to arguments.</p>.<p>Your behaviour or the way you talk to people is likely to hurt others' sentiment. Think twice before you talk. Those in retail business will do well today.</p>.<p>You might face health problems today. Overconfidence may land you in trouble. Make sure that you complete your tasks on time. Students need to focus more on their studies.</p>.<p>You will receive positive guidance from your seniors. At the workplace, your smartness is going to impress others. Reduce negative vibrations at your home, it will reduce quarrels.</p>.<p>Your friends will guide you at the workplace. Don’t get tensed about anything in terms to professional life. There will be a success in politics and social work.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>