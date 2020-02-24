Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Monday, February 24, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your careless attitude may affect your personal relationship. Students should not take their exams and studies casually. Keep your anger under control.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is the time to learn new skills and give your career a lift. Teachers/ professors may get honoured for their work. Travelling will be beneficial. Avoid junk food.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will handle success calmly and even modestly. You may spend more time in spiritual pursuits and at the same time, you will understand the value of harmonious relationships.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancerian ladies will be loved for their politeness and good nature. The financial status will improve but make sure you don't splurge. Things will be positive on both domestic and work front.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

People in the field of politics and the social sector should be cautious while taking any decision or a wrong decision may tarnish your image. Legal matters may get complicated.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Those may look for a new business partner who can help in boosting your business with smart ideas. Avoid junk food today. Rise in income through speculative activities are likely.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Doctors engineers will have a good day. You may face some struggle while performing your daily tasks in the morning, but things will fall in place by evening.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Negative thoughts may affect your mental peace, spending time with your loved ones may help. Misunderstanding with your spouse may lead to arguments.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your behaviour or the way you talk to people is likely to hurt others' sentiment. Think twice before you talk. Those in retail business will do well today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You might face health problems today. Overconfidence may land you in trouble. Make sure that you complete your tasks on time. Students need to focus more on their studies.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will receive positive guidance from your seniors. At the workplace, your smartness is going to impress others. Reduce negative vibrations at your home, it will reduce quarrels.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your friends will guide you at the workplace. Don’t get tensed about anything in terms to professional life. There will be a success in politics and social work.

