Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Monday, February 22, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You'll be well-protected, and should be able to bring your most ambitious projects to a successful conclusion. You'll be endowed with energy, determination, strength of character and perseverance.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may have to spend some money for an important task or function in the family. You will not be able to avoid this expenditure.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Some moments are hard to forget. In the similar context, your ability of completing tasks as per commitment will also be in the memories of your seniors.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Don’t sacrifice mental peace for monetary gains. Don’t lose your head and overdo it. You will build friendly relationships. Consistency in sports will bring you fame.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You have neglected your friends a bit, and you must multiply outings and leisure activities. You will have plenty of interactions with friends and groups.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You are fond of entertaining guests at home and will provide reliable company. Expect gains through stock market. Status in the society will shoot up.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your analytical abilities will help you recover losses you made in the recent past. In business, don’t postpone important meetings as today will prove to be a successful day.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You are not attracted to good looking people of the opposite gender. Rather you love having conversations with them. If you think positive today you can overcome any hurdle.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Make new friends, this is a good time to get involved in social gatherings. You will be get a good opportunity professionally. Your work will be appreciated by seniors.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Some of your ambitions will be realised and you may secure a lucrative promotion that offers liberal perquisites as well. In academic pursuits students will gain distinction.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

This could be the time for a promotion, a career hop, or the development of your own unique business concept. In politics, you will be more sympathetic towards those in need.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You should take every possible care for avoiding quarrels and conflicts; you should not get entangled in any lawsuit. Your health needs more care.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in