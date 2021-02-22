Daily Horoscope for Monday, February 22, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You'll be well-protected, and should be able to bring your most ambitious projects to a successful conclusion. You'll be endowed with energy, determination, strength of character and perseverance.</p>.<p>You may have to spend some money for an important task or function in the family. You will not be able to avoid this expenditure.</p>.<p>Some moments are hard to forget. In the similar context, your ability of completing tasks as per commitment will also be in the memories of your seniors.</p>.<p>Don’t sacrifice mental peace for monetary gains. Don’t lose your head and overdo it. You will build friendly relationships. Consistency in sports will bring you fame.</p>.<p>You have neglected your friends a bit, and you must multiply outings and leisure activities. You will have plenty of interactions with friends and groups.</p>.<p>You are fond of entertaining guests at home and will provide reliable company. Expect gains through stock market. Status in the society will shoot up.</p>.<p>Your analytical abilities will help you recover losses you made in the recent past. In business, don’t postpone important meetings as today will prove to be a successful day.</p>.<p>You are not attracted to good looking people of the opposite gender. Rather you love having conversations with them. If you think positive today you can overcome any hurdle.</p>.<p>Make new friends, this is a good time to get involved in social gatherings. You will be get a good opportunity professionally. Your work will be appreciated by seniors.</p>.<p>Some of your ambitions will be realised and you may secure a lucrative promotion that offers liberal perquisites as well. In academic pursuits students will gain distinction.</p>.<p>This could be the time for a promotion, a career hop, or the development of your own unique business concept. In politics, you will be more sympathetic towards those in need.</p>.<p>You should take every possible care for avoiding quarrels and conflicts; you should not get entangled in any lawsuit. Your health needs more care.</p>