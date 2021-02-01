Daily Horoscope for Monday, February 1, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Due to lack of mental peace and concentration you might experience some obstacles at work place. Purchase of land and machinery should be postponed for some time.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You may get a new job. You could benefit financially. However, be patient or your tendency to spend money before you have it could get you in trouble. Love at first sight is likely for some.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You may feel a little depressed and moody without apparent cause. Even If you do not experience painful events, you are still likely to feel lonely, and hurt on the emotional level.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You will be interested in learning something that would help you make advancement in your career. You should also try to keep your partner happy.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Your courage and honesty will help you gain appreciation. There won’t be any problem today at your work place. Your partner will bring happiness.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You will be distracted and your mind will be pulled into two opposite directions today. This will put you in difficult situation while taking important decision. It would be better to delay or take advice of experienced person.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
If one way is blocked look for the others, but don’t dwell too much on it as it may depress you. Expressing and discussing issues with partner you will help you find solutions.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You will be excited about things that are happening around you. In politics and sports you will be able to regain your fame and rank as your performance will surprise others.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Your need for security is strong. Some difficult decisions could be necessary and if you make them wisely, the benefits will probably stay with you. Avoid eating outside food.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You have to focus on your work. It it likely that there may be an increase in your responsibilities and workload. You will never be a fault finder because of your straight nature.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Impatience in politics and social sector may result in loss of position. You may feel uneasy while discussing issues with your colleagues or associates. Avoid outside food.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Opportunities related to rewards, recognition, offers and promotions may surround you. Your social circle would expand at a high pace, and you’ll have a chance to meet unusual and extraordinary people.