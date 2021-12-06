Daily Horoscope for Monday, December 6, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Make new friends; this is a good time to involve in social gatherings. You will be getting good opportunities, professionally. Finances will be stable. Romance is in the air.

Taurus: In business and politics, enemies activities might create tensions and stress. On the health point front, there might not be major issues as such. But it is advisable that you take care of your eating habits.

Gemini: Students could hear of some positive developments regarding their future. There will be opportunities coming your way in the sports and acting sector so be prepared for it.

Cancer: You have to back up important information before attending meetings at work. This is a good time to increase your skills and knowledge.

Leo: Try to stay away from arguments as it could affect your health. Businessmen will be in expansion mode. But the process will be slower than expected.

Virgo: Try and build your bond with your spouse. Finances will see an uptick, but avoid any major purchases as expenses may increase in the near future. There will be growth in your career based on new ideas as well as hard work.

Libra: There might be a surprising enhancement in your reputation and your fame would widen as well. Change of residence or native place is possible. Salary increment or any cherished business deal may take place.

Scorpio: You might find that romance blossoms between you and a friend you venture out on a date with. There will be improved communication between you and your customers today.

Sagittarius: Trust your instincts if you feel there is more to a situation than meets the eye and proceed cautiously. New agreements finalised now have the potential to succeed. Pay attention to the need of elders.

Capricorn: There will be genuine progress and you will be able to afford the good things of life. You will make the right moves to achieve your professional goals. There will be emotional moments with family.

Aquarius: You may want to come up with better ways to strike the balance between career and personal commitments as loved ones may be feeling alienated due to your inability to spend time with them.

Pisces: Sudden changes at work could force you to rework your strategy. You may feel the need for space in your romantic relationship but don’t make important decisions without consulting your partner as this could lead to tense moments.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 07:00 AM IST