Daily Horoscope for Monday, December 21, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
An imperfect use of your energy will bring some health issues. Be ready for some opposition and criticism, which might make you uncomfortable. Court cases have to be handled with care today.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Your curious nature helps you to get to the bottom of things, which becomes a fodder for your brain, and assists in gaining vast knowledge. Your personal, as well as professional life, will benefit from your sensitivity.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Opportunity to pursue further education with scholarship will come your way. You may be able to solve your siblings’ problems. You do want some thrills, stimulation and will chase them a little.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Refrain from taking major decisions, especially related to new projects and deals. Focus on your goals, and believe in your actions. Try to complete majority of work in the morning.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
If you concentrate more on your recent projects you can complete them before time, and can also gain new contracts. Your seniors will appreciate your work, and new job opportunities present themselves.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You simply manage to outsmart the opposition and you do it so deftly that they may not even be aware of it. Major decisions with clients to get new contracts will be successful today.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
New relationship will sail smoothly. Your partner and friends will help you overcome depression. In job and politics, there will be progress, but don’t expect dramatic changes.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
A change of attitude is much-needed for professional growth. Some help shall come from those near you for career development and future ventures.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You may get a promotion or a pay raise at work. Your lawful thoughts will impress your seniors at your work place. Your earnings will increase to a considerable extent.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You will be able to handle your rivals well, and will easily establish dominance over them. You will not face any major financial change. You will reconstruct yourself into a more mature person.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You have to work vigorously in service sports and politics to achieve success. Good period doesn’t last for long. Job seekers, who had taken a career-break, will get good opportunities.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
If you are looking for opening a new venture then you are to take your time. You would be needed to make a little bit of research. You need to be cautious about your health.