Daily Horoscope for Monday, December 14, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Be discreet and focused while delivering results as actions will count more than empty promises. Maintaining sense of humour will let you see the lighter side of situations. Avoid junk food today.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You will be entertaining guests at home, and will provide reliable company. Expect gains through stock market. Your status in the society will shoot up.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You need to assess your life well, and make a thorough plan for future. Keep a realistic outlook. You will develop new friendship, which will be very rewarding and helpful.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Cancer woman is polite and well-mannered. Financial situation will ease, but will need careful handling; you still have time for the things that you like and do best at work place and at home.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You are practical and pragmatic, and do not waste time on unnecessary emotion. You understand money well and know that it can help you gain a place in society. Those in sports and music sector will do well.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You may feel stressed out, lazy, dull, and try to dispel it by partying, entertainment, romance. Avoid junk food as it may rise to stomach-related ailments.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Stress and tension lessen today. Focus on consolidating your gains. You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood. You will be honoured at work place.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You will make a sensible decision in a difficult situation at work place. In business and sports, you have to stick to the basics. Life partner’s feelings will touch your heart.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You will enjoy good health and mental peace. At home, the atmosphere will be congenial as there will be feelings of affection and co-operation among the members.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You will achieve success in the property-related matters. But, do not get involved in a legal mess. Excessive trust on colleagues may bring in some kind of a loss.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Positive incidents in your professional life will help become optimistic. It is important to find a pace that you are able to sustain. You feel happy, and might spend sensitive moments with your life partner.