Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 31, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Monetary loss is possible. Don’t take risks and speculations should be avoided. Your health will start bothering you. Drive cautiously today.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Your income would increase positively thus making you prosperous. Your past performance shall give a boost to your business.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You are less sober and cautious now. You are willing to take risks and are looking for thrills. This is not a dangerous mood to be in because you ride the crest of good luck and so continue making profits.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You will add to your savings and pay off all debts. Getting new loans will also be easier. There will be happiness and peace in your family.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Your helpful nature will take place in many people’s heart. Share trading will bring good gains. You will gain confidence in sports and politics.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Time is running out. So try to be particular in your work/projects otherwise someone else will take your opportunity. Business deals in properties, oil and steel sectors will be beneficial.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You may feel a little insecure at your workplace. Seniors will put more workload on you. Don’t get complacent about pending legal issues. Minor problem is likely to occur with your spouse.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
There may be opportunities for investments, but impulsive decisions could lead to disappointments. Try to clear your debt. Relax and keep calm. Your life partner will keep you happy.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You are scared of physical danger but have a strong mental attitude. There are chances of gains in business and agriculture. It will be a passion-filled day.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Fortunately, all your goals, be long-term or short-term, will bear fruit now. Many people adore and respect you and you have an ability to maintain good relationship with your family and friends.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You need to put brakes on unnecessary spending. Those in health sector might have to handle a critical case. Be cautious while driving.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Students have to put in more efforts to achieve success. Lack of concentration might hamper progress. Dilly-dallying in the morning might bring worries in the evening, so work on time.