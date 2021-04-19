Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 19, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>You may face upheavals in achieving profits. Do not invest money in areas where there is a higher chance of loss as may be become a source of major worry for you.</p>.<p>You are moving faster to achieve your goals. You mean business and get things done with frantic speed and efficiency. There will be some kind of added responsibility of a family member today.</p>.<p>If you are involved in any legal matters, it will be ruled in your favour. You will be busy with work and advancement of your profession.</p>.<p>There is love and bonding in the family. They understand that work is important for you and they see the tangibles that money can buy. You like a happy home and want to get them whatever they desire.</p>.<p>Leos hate subordination, but indulge in voluntary work. Do not strain too much as it may result in a nervous breakdown. Victory over enemies is possible. Love affair may bloom.</p>.<p>Not much change today. Find innovative ways to deal with situations at work place and in business. All your worries will disappear on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Your mood is uplifted and the gloom that you were experiencing is ancient history. There is a lot of stability in sports and music sector. You might be rewarded for your hard work.</p>.<p>An increased sense of security and safety may be derived from your domestic life. Improvements to your home life, family, and basic psychological foundation are in focus.</p>.<p>Your statements may bring trouble at work place so be cautious and try to be diplomatic. There will minor quarrels at home too. Avoid eating junk food today.</p>.<p>Relationship between husband and wife will become stronger. There will be opportunities to invest money in new property. Socialising with close friends will be on your agenda.</p>.<p>Opportunities have to be grabbed. Today, you will get the happiness that you expect from your partner. Condition in finances will start to improve now, but not quickly.</p>.<p>There will be less work pressure today, and you would want to spend time with loved ones. Those in construction or real estate need to recover their debt as soon as possible.</p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/HYNtHnPwqST2IAuJvuRZmT"></a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/IuRAQucaCtK9GHOGn8jsJP"> click here</a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/IuRAQucaCtK9GHOGn8jsJP">.</a> We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>