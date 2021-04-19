Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 19, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may face upheavals in achieving profits. Do not invest money in areas where there is a higher chance of loss as may be become a source of major worry for you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are moving faster to achieve your goals. You mean business and get things done with frantic speed and efficiency. There will be some kind of added responsibility of a family member today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If you are involved in any legal matters, it will be ruled in your favour. You will be busy with work and advancement of your profession.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

There is love and bonding in the family. They understand that work is important for you and they see the tangibles that money can buy. You like a happy home and want to get them whatever they desire.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Leos hate subordination, but indulge in voluntary work. Do not strain too much as it may result in a nervous breakdown. Victory over enemies is possible. Love affair may bloom.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Not much change today. Find innovative ways to deal with situations at work place and in business. All your worries will disappear on Tuesday.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your mood is uplifted and the gloom that you were experiencing is ancient history. There is a lot of stability in sports and music sector. You might be rewarded for your hard work.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

An increased sense of security and safety may be derived from your domestic life. Improvements to your home life, family, and basic psychological foundation are in focus.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your statements may bring trouble at work place so be cautious and try to be diplomatic. There will minor quarrels at home too. Avoid eating junk food today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Relationship between husband and wife will become stronger. There will be opportunities to invest money in new property. Socialising with close friends will be on your agenda.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Opportunities have to be grabbed. Today, you will get the happiness that you expect from your partner. Condition in finances will start to improve now, but not quickly.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

There will be less work pressure today, and you would want to spend time with loved ones. Those in construction or real estate need to recover their debt as soon as possible.

