Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 18, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Important discussion and talks are on the cards.

Finance:- Big deals may look lucrative but may have some hidden risks.

Career:- Expect loads of discussion, meetings in business and social sector.

Domestic and love life:- Get more involved in domestic activities.

Health:- Don't stress about harmless petty issues.

Lucky number: 10

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus

Concentrate more on important tasks.

Finance:- Check your complexes, negative thoughts and useless expenditures.

Career:- Your efforts to improve will be praise-worthy although you’ll realise this isn’t enough to get the results you desire.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship might hit a rocky patch.

Health:- Prioritise fitness and good diet.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini

You will experience a mix of higher luck in life and rise in your perception to grasp and act upon complicated situations.

Finance: Financial gains from your spouse or business partners are likely.

Career: Your staff work and their performance will impress you today.

Domestic and love life: Relationships are on the upswing with inter-personal tensions getting sorted out.

Health: Stay fit through exercise and diet.

Lucky number: 19

Lucky Colour: Silver

Cancer

Students have to work hard to get success.

Finance: You need to convince your clients for your proposal.

Career: Avoid creating any prestige related issues at work place.

Domestic and love life: Enjoy time with your family and dear ones.

Health: Start making healthier changes in your diet.

Lucky number: 28

Lucky Colour: Sky blue

Leo

Students must concentrate on their studies.

Finance: Financial deals collaboration will be on the right track.

Career: Your business partners will be more supportive of you. Farm owners will have a profitable day.

Domestic and love life: Take sensible decisions in your love-life.

Health:- Increase your spiritual power by doing some yoga.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Virgo

Your professional life will slowly come back on track. Students will do well.

Finance:- Investing in the past would pay off handsomely at this time.

Career:- There will be new job openings in your field. You must grab those opportunities if you are looking for a change.

Domestic and love life:- Discuss important topics with your siblings.

Health:- Maintain a good fitness level.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Libra

There will be increase in power and prestige.

Finance: There will gains through speculation.

Career: Your positive approach towards work will definitely help you in being successful.

Domestic and love life:- Support your life partner to deepen your bond with them.

Health:- Take proper guidance if you are really serious about your weight loss regime.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light blue

Scorpio

Your statements might create some confusion in minds of people.

Finance:- Check statements carefully and pay bills early.

Career:- Your thinking and finding solutions on problems at your work place may differ from your seniors and this might cause disappointment today.

Domestic and love life:- You will observe love today. Social life can be somewhat disappointing.

Health:- Spend some time in peace.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius

You will make great progress in music, arts and sports sector today.

Finance: Speculation may earn some short-term profits.

Career: Your control over your staff will help you in completing your projects in time.

Domestic and love life: Spend some moments with your family members.

Health: Stay fit and healthy by exercising and a bit of work out.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light yellow

Capricorn

You will yield a lot of power in your area of profession.

Finance: Avoid unconditional sanction of finances today.

Career: You will be appreciated by seniors and may get promoted in politics and social field.

Domestic and love life: Learn to deal with lovers in a more personal and loving manner.

Health: Refresh your mood with a small trek or walk.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Aquarius

Those in the film sector will get a chance for new break.

Finance: Your business will get finances from other institutions to complete your projects.

Career: Your career will be good overall as you put in all your energy to give the best.

Domestic and love life: Try to spend the free time with your family members.

Health: Traveling may cause some fatigue.

Lucky number: 19

Lucky Colour: Light pink

Pisces

You must be informative and get your basics right before making commitment based on incomplete information.

Finance: Take care of your valuables and documents today.

Career: There will be complication in your projects. It might stress you out.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationship might get tense today.

Health: Be cautious while on wheels.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 11:59 PM IST