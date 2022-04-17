e-Paper Get App
Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 18, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 11:23 PM IST

Aries

Important discussion and talks are on the cards.

Finance:- Big deals may look lucrative but may have some hidden risks.

Career:- Expect loads of discussion, meetings in business and social sector.

Domestic and love life:- Get more involved in domestic activities.

Health:- Don't stress about harmless petty issues.

Lucky number: 10

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus

Concentrate more on important tasks.

Finance:- Check your complexes, negative thoughts and useless expenditures.

Career:- Your efforts to improve will be praise-worthy although you’ll realise this isn’t enough to get the results you desire.

Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship might hit a rocky patch.

Health:- Prioritise fitness and good diet.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini

You will experience a mix of higher luck in life and rise in your perception to grasp and act upon complicated situations.

Finance: Financial gains from your spouse or business partners are likely.

Career: Your staff work and their performance will impress you today.

Domestic and love life: Relationships are on the upswing with inter-personal tensions getting sorted out.

Health: Stay fit through exercise and diet.

Lucky number: 19

Lucky Colour: Silver

Cancer

Students have to work hard to get success.

Finance: You need to convince your clients for your proposal.

Career: Avoid creating any prestige related issues at work place.

Domestic and love life: Enjoy time with your family and dear ones.

Health: Start making healthier changes in your diet.

Lucky number: 28

Lucky Colour: Sky blue

Leo

Students must concentrate on their studies.

Finance: Financial deals collaboration will be on the right track.

Career: Your business partners will be more supportive of you. Farm owners will have a profitable day.

Domestic and love life: Take sensible decisions in your love-life.

Health:- Increase your spiritual power by doing some yoga.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Virgo

Your professional life will slowly come back on track. Students will do well.

Finance:- Investing in the past would pay off handsomely at this time.

Career:- There will be new job openings in your field. You must grab those opportunities if you are looking for a change.

Domestic and love life:- Discuss important topics with your siblings.

Health:- Maintain a good fitness level.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Libra

There will be increase in power and prestige.

Finance: There will gains through speculation.

Career: Your positive approach towards work will definitely help you in being successful.

Domestic and love life:- Support your life partner to deepen your bond with them.

Health:- Take proper guidance if you are really serious about your weight loss regime.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light blue

Scorpio

Your statements might create some confusion in minds of people.

Finance:- Check statements carefully and pay bills early.

Career:- Your thinking and finding solutions on problems at your work place may differ from your seniors and this might cause disappointment today.

Domestic and love life:- You will observe love today. Social life can be somewhat disappointing.

Health:- Spend some time in peace.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius

You will make great progress in music, arts and sports sector today.

Finance: Speculation may earn some short-term profits.

Career: Your control over your staff will help you in completing your projects in time.

Domestic and love life: Spend some moments with your family members.

Health: Stay fit and healthy by exercising and a bit of work out.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light yellow

Capricorn

You will yield a lot of power in your area of profession.

Finance: Avoid unconditional sanction of finances today.

Career: You will be appreciated by seniors and may get promoted in politics and social field.

Domestic and love life: Learn to deal with lovers in a more personal and loving manner.

Health: Refresh your mood with a small trek or walk.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Aquarius

Those in the film sector will get a chance for new break.

Finance: Your business will get finances from other institutions to complete your projects.

Career: Your career will be good overall as you put in all your energy to give the best.

Domestic and love life: Try to spend the free time with your family members.

Health: Traveling may cause some fatigue.

Lucky number: 19

Lucky Colour: Light pink

Pisces

You must be informative and get your basics right before making commitment based on incomplete information.

Finance: Take care of your valuables and documents today.

Career: There will be complication in your projects. It might stress you out.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationship might get tense today.

Health: Be cautious while on wheels.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 11:59 PM IST