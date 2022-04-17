Daily Horoscope for Monday, April 18, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Important discussion and talks are on the cards.
Finance:- Big deals may look lucrative but may have some hidden risks.
Career:- Expect loads of discussion, meetings in business and social sector.
Domestic and love life:- Get more involved in domestic activities.
Health:- Don't stress about harmless petty issues.
Lucky number: 10
Lucky Colour: White
Taurus
Concentrate more on important tasks.
Finance:- Check your complexes, negative thoughts and useless expenditures.
Career:- Your efforts to improve will be praise-worthy although you’ll realise this isn’t enough to get the results you desire.
Domestic and love life:- Romantic relationship might hit a rocky patch.
Health:- Prioritise fitness and good diet.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky Colour: Cream
Gemini
You will experience a mix of higher luck in life and rise in your perception to grasp and act upon complicated situations.
Finance: Financial gains from your spouse or business partners are likely.
Career: Your staff work and their performance will impress you today.
Domestic and love life: Relationships are on the upswing with inter-personal tensions getting sorted out.
Health: Stay fit through exercise and diet.
Lucky number: 19
Lucky Colour: Silver
Cancer
Students have to work hard to get success.
Finance: You need to convince your clients for your proposal.
Career: Avoid creating any prestige related issues at work place.
Domestic and love life: Enjoy time with your family and dear ones.
Health: Start making healthier changes in your diet.
Lucky number: 28
Lucky Colour: Sky blue
Leo
Students must concentrate on their studies.
Finance: Financial deals collaboration will be on the right track.
Career: Your business partners will be more supportive of you. Farm owners will have a profitable day.
Domestic and love life: Take sensible decisions in your love-life.
Health:- Increase your spiritual power by doing some yoga.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Virgo
Your professional life will slowly come back on track. Students will do well.
Finance:- Investing in the past would pay off handsomely at this time.
Career:- There will be new job openings in your field. You must grab those opportunities if you are looking for a change.
Domestic and love life:- Discuss important topics with your siblings.
Health:- Maintain a good fitness level.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky Colour: Silver
Libra
There will be increase in power and prestige.
Finance: There will gains through speculation.
Career: Your positive approach towards work will definitely help you in being successful.
Domestic and love life:- Support your life partner to deepen your bond with them.
Health:- Take proper guidance if you are really serious about your weight loss regime.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky Colour: Light blue
Scorpio
Your statements might create some confusion in minds of people.
Finance:- Check statements carefully and pay bills early.
Career:- Your thinking and finding solutions on problems at your work place may differ from your seniors and this might cause disappointment today.
Domestic and love life:- You will observe love today. Social life can be somewhat disappointing.
Health:- Spend some time in peace.
Lucky number: 26
Lucky Colour: White
Sagittarius
You will make great progress in music, arts and sports sector today.
Finance: Speculation may earn some short-term profits.
Career: Your control over your staff will help you in completing your projects in time.
Domestic and love life: Spend some moments with your family members.
Health: Stay fit and healthy by exercising and a bit of work out.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky Colour: Light yellow
Capricorn
You will yield a lot of power in your area of profession.
Finance: Avoid unconditional sanction of finances today.
Career: You will be appreciated by seniors and may get promoted in politics and social field.
Domestic and love life: Learn to deal with lovers in a more personal and loving manner.
Health: Refresh your mood with a small trek or walk.
Lucky number: 22
Lucky Colour: Light Green
Aquarius
Those in the film sector will get a chance for new break.
Finance: Your business will get finances from other institutions to complete your projects.
Career: Your career will be good overall as you put in all your energy to give the best.
Domestic and love life: Try to spend the free time with your family members.
Health: Traveling may cause some fatigue.
Lucky number: 19
Lucky Colour: Light pink
Pisces
You must be informative and get your basics right before making commitment based on incomplete information.
Finance: Take care of your valuables and documents today.
Career: There will be complication in your projects. It might stress you out.
Domestic and love life: Romantic relationship might get tense today.
Health: Be cautious while on wheels.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky Colour: Cream
