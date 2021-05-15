Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for, May 15, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan



Aries (March 21-April 19)

Don't take other's responsibility on your head. You focus on your own work and do not worry about what your co-workers are doing. Health needs care. Avoid junk food.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You would not be in a mood to work. The stress and tension are likely to decrease. You will have an optimistic approach to everything. Fulfil your commitments.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You need the power of both positive thoughts and affirmative action in order to handle complicated situations. Your life partner will understand you and your feelings better.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will take challenges head-on. This is a good day for you. Big financial gains are on the cards. Your hard work won't go unnoticed. You may buy a new home/ car.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

This is a favourable time to start something new and give a new direction to your life. Both personal and professional desires will be fulfilled. Keep your anger under control.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You may feel stressed out and lazy. Try to stay connected with your loved ones. You may spend some romantic time with your life partner. Take care of your health.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your office work/ business will keep you hooked. You will carry all your personal and professional responsibilities efficiently. Name and fame are likely to increase.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You may feel a little insecure on the workfront. The workload is likely to increase. Keep a tab on your expenses. The cash will flow in but avoid spending mindlessly.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

A litigation will end in your favour. A piece of advice from a close associate will prove beneficial. Your romantic relationship will be fine. Take care of your parents.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Investment in a specific sector may lead to losses. Use of proper channel to approach higher authorities may gain you new business deals. You may meet your old pals.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You may earn a reward for your hard work and contribution in your field. Money will flow your way and a new position or promotions are in the offing. Avoid junk food.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

If you can avoid battles of will, and keep your heart open, you could experience deep healing through a loving relationship. Focus on creating happy atmosphere at home.

