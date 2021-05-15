Daily Horoscope for, May 15, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>Don't take other's responsibility on your head. You focus on your own work and do not worry about what your co-workers are doing. Health needs care. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p>You would not be in a mood to work. The stress and tension are likely to decrease. You will have an optimistic approach to everything. Fulfil your commitments.</p>.<p>You need the power of both positive thoughts and affirmative action in order to handle complicated situations. Your life partner will understand you and your feelings better.</p>.<p>You will take challenges head-on. This is a good day for you. Big financial gains are on the cards. Your hard work won't go unnoticed. You may buy a new home/ car.</p>.<p>This is a favourable time to start something new and give a new direction to your life. Both personal and professional desires will be fulfilled. Keep your anger under control.</p>.<p>You may feel stressed out and lazy. Try to stay connected with your loved ones. You may spend some romantic time with your life partner. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>Your office work/ business will keep you hooked. You will carry all your personal and professional responsibilities efficiently. Name and fame are likely to increase.</p>.<p>You may feel a little insecure on the workfront. The workload is likely to increase. Keep a tab on your expenses. The cash will flow in but avoid spending mindlessly.</p>.<p>A litigation will end in your favour. A piece of advice from a close associate will prove beneficial. Your romantic relationship will be fine. Take care of your parents.</p>.<p>Investment in a specific sector may lead to losses. Use of proper channel to approach higher authorities may gain you new business deals. You may meet your old pals.</p>.<p>You may earn a reward for your hard work and contribution in your field. Money will flow your way and a new position or promotions are in the offing. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p>If you can avoid battles of will, and keep your heart open, you could experience deep healing through a loving relationship. Focus on creating happy atmosphere at home.</p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/I1xu09s5X9q9UteaxtKNNE"> </a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/F8l0HJkx3lb3lvcrRfMvQC"></a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/K7jo41LD2U57fPIdIn10Mj">click here.</a> We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>