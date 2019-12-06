Daily Horoscope for Friday,December 06, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Your focus will be more on work but you will find it hard to complete it on time. Growth is indicated for those in business. New clients will also increase income.</p>.<p>Due to your co-worker’s rude behaviour you may get angry and disappointed. Stress may rise. Spat with your spouse is likely today. Avoid eating junk food.</p>.<p>You will be able to diplomati-cally handle a tough situation at the workplace today. Try to complete important tasks as early as possible. Those in sports and music sector will gain fame.</p>.<p>Be ready with a backup plan as a tough situation on the business front may knock at the door. Avoid unnecessary spending. Consult an experienced person before making a big decision.</p>.<p>You may face many obstacles and will need to find a balance between the demand for your creativity and hard work. Indulge in mediation & imbibe spirituality as much as you can.</p>.<p>Today is going to be a hectic day. Expenses are on the cards but make sure you spend carefully. Take care of your health and eat healthy food.</p>.<p>The frankness in your speech will impress your friends and loved ones. By your skills and intelligence, you will be able to solve out difficult problems at the workplace.</p>.<p>Quarrels at home will affect your peace of mind. You won’t be able to concentrate on work. Take care of your belongings, specially money. Spend time with your family.</p>.<p>Your partner may expect some adjustments from you. Your connections with people in power will work to your advantage. All kinds of relationships are bound to improve.</p>.<p>Shed away the shyness. It is a good day in terms of romance. Sportspersons will do well. Today, things will happen as per your plans at the workplace.</p>.<p>You may have to compromise on some matter at the workplace. Gains and losses are part of the stock market game, so play smartly. Your expenses will rise.</p>.<p>Your generosity will be appreciated by all. You may help someone financially. Travelling will make you feel relaxed. Your ideas will be liked by co-workers and seniors.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>