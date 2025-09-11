Daily Horoscope For Friday, September 12, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope | Photo Credit: FPJ

ARIES

ARIES |

Today is the day to enjoy and entertain.

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education.

Career: People in education/arts/entertainment/sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with family and with your near & dear ones. You may attend family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

TAURUS |

Today is the day to travel and study.

Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/travel

Career: People in fields like tourism/hotel/hospital/politics/journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Household work/ WFH / family meet is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/ heartburn

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

GEMINI |

Today is the day to travel/communication

Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /travel/business

Career: People in fields like tourism/hotel/hospital/politics/journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Travel / communication with father/ sibling is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ weakness / heart problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

CANCER |

Today all your wishes may fulfill

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment/family needs.

Career: People in medical/politicians /speakers/ consultants/banks/govt will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed due to illness/ job responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

LEO |

Today is the day to take initiatives/travel / expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills

Career: People in fields of tourism / medica/ govt/ politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family. You will rule today

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

VIRGO |

Today is the day to travel / expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father

Career: People in fields of tourism / Medical / bank /govt / politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

LIBRA |

Today is to get all works done

Finance: Expect expenditure on business/travel

Career: People in fields like bank / Hotel /medica/ govt/ politics will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You can’t spare time with family due to job responsibility

Health: Some people may suffer from eye / Knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

SCORPIO |

Today you will be successful in commercial life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/business growth.

Career: People in communication /journalism/education/travel/bank/ govt/ politics will

be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /heart problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

SAGITTARIUS |

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education.

Career: People in occult/ maintenance/ travel/ education /religious will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you may have to solve some issues with your father /in- laws.

Health: Today some people may suffer from dysentery / indigestion / body ache

/injury

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

CAPRICORN |

Today is the day face problems in career and family life

Finance: Expenses for wife / medical treatment/ business/premiums are expected today.

Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital /occult will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ ill health of spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

AQUARIUS |

Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse

Career: People in fields like bank / Hotel /medica/ govt/ politics will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is inicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / back pain/ Lumber pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

PISCES |

Today you will get financial stability.

Finance: Today is the day to earn and not to lose.

Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red