Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 9, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You need to take a break from your hectic schedule or else it will affect your health. Avoid arguing with life partner. Keep your mind calm.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will understand the importance of social networking. New contacts will prove beneficial in the future. Careerwise it's a good day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Spending some 'me' time would make you happy. You will handle all your problems smartly. Those who work with foreign partners will be favoured.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid going outside homes as much as possible. Stay active at home, do exercise and eat healthy foods. Marital life will be happy.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Focus on your aspirations and follow them with passion. In terms of relationship, listen to your heart rather than the mind.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your intelligence will surprise your new bosses. You will climb up the societal ladder. Confusions about investments will go away.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will be in a happy mood. You may some romantic moments with your partner. Those in politics will get rid of recent tensions.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will do your best in the interview/ exam. Success is on the cards. Your hard work, sincerity will make you stand out from others.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You would bend towards spirituality to find solace in difficult times. On the work/ business front, things will sail smoothly.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Carefully analyse the situation before coming to a decision. A short tour with your partner is likely but take proper safety measures.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your friends may give the best solutions for your domestic problems. Delays may up mental stress. Keep your mind calm and cool.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Confusion may lead to stress and tension. Focus on your goals and believe in your actions. Keep a happy atmosphere at home.

