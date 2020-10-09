Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 9, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You need to take a break from your hectic schedule or else it will affect your health. Avoid arguing with life partner. Keep your mind calm.</p>.<p>You will understand the importance of social networking. New contacts will prove beneficial in the future. Careerwise it's a good day.</p>.<p>Spending some 'me' time would make you happy. You will handle all your problems smartly. Those who work with foreign partners will be favoured.</p>.<p>Avoid going outside homes as much as possible. Stay active at home, do exercise and eat healthy foods. Marital life will be happy.</p>.<p>Focus on your aspirations and follow them with passion. In terms of relationship, listen to your heart rather than the mind.</p>.<p>Your intelligence will surprise your new bosses. You will climb up the societal ladder. Confusions about investments will go away.</p>.<p>You will be in a happy mood. You may some romantic moments with your partner. Those in politics will get rid of recent tensions.</p>.<p>You will do your best in the interview/ exam. Success is on the cards. Your hard work, sincerity will make you stand out from others.</p>.<p>You would bend towards spirituality to find solace in difficult times. On the work/ business front, things will sail smoothly.</p>.<p>Carefully analyse the situation before coming to a decision. A short tour with your partner is likely but take proper safety measures.</p>.<p>Your friends may give the best solutions for your domestic problems. Delays may up mental stress. Keep your mind calm and cool.</p>.<p>Confusion may lead to stress and tension. Focus on your goals and believe in your actions. Keep a happy atmosphere at home.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>