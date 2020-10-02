Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 2, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will make huge progress in your career. Luck is with you. Reinforce your capabilities. Tackle all your problems on your own.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Politicians would distance themselves from controversies. You will be in a happy mood. Your bond with your colleague will improve.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

An opportunity may slip out of your hand which may depress you a bit. Learn to sort your problems by yourself. Avoid junk food.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Tiredness will create hurdles between you and work. By the afternoon, you may get back your lost enthusiasm and will perform well.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Make sure you fulfil all your commitments. New opportunities are on the cards. Family life will be happy. Pay attention to legal matters.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Business has to done cautiously today. Misfortune is likely. Keep a tight watch on your spending. Health needs attention and care.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Instead of indulging in movies, music, you should focus on your pending work. Mental peace is at risk. A long-distance journey is likely.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Mental peace may get disturbed. You will not live up to your family's expectations. Work-life will be challenging. Use money wisely.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You continue to make determined efforts towards strengthening your financial position. Your material needs may get fulfilled.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will understand the value of social networking. Your hard work will bear fruit. Your career prospects are likely to improve.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Household chores will keep you on toes. Romantic relationship will blossom. Do not share your secrets with others, stay cautious.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Relationships require new and fresh inputs. It is advisable that you fill-up the cracks to mend the relationship. Take care of your health.

