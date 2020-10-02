Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 2, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will make huge progress in your career. Luck is with you. Reinforce your capabilities. Tackle all your problems on your own.</p>.<p>Politicians would distance themselves from controversies. You will be in a happy mood. Your bond with your colleague will improve.</p>.<p>An opportunity may slip out of your hand which may depress you a bit. Learn to sort your problems by yourself. Avoid junk food.</p>.<p>Tiredness will create hurdles between you and work. By the afternoon, you may get back your lost enthusiasm and will perform well.</p>.<p>Make sure you fulfil all your commitments. New opportunities are on the cards. Family life will be happy. Pay attention to legal matters.</p>.<p>Business has to done cautiously today. Misfortune is likely. Keep a tight watch on your spending. Health needs attention and care.</p>.<p>Instead of indulging in movies, music, you should focus on your pending work. Mental peace is at risk. A long-distance journey is likely.</p>.<p>Mental peace may get disturbed. You will not live up to your family's expectations. Work-life will be challenging. Use money wisely.</p>.<p>You continue to make determined efforts towards strengthening your financial position. Your material needs may get fulfilled.</p>.<p>You will understand the value of social networking. Your hard work will bear fruit. Your career prospects are likely to improve.</p>.<p>Household chores will keep you on toes. Romantic relationship will blossom. Do not share your secrets with others, stay cautious.</p>.<p>Relationships require new and fresh inputs. It is advisable that you fill-up the cracks to mend the relationship. Take care of your health.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>