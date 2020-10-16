Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 16, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Those in the field of business may bag new projects. Finalize all your deals, contracts as soon as possible. Domestic problems will get solved.</p>.<p>Office work and house chores will keep you busy. Work pressure is likely to increase. You need some downtime to unwind.</p>.<p>On the personal front, you need to keep transparency in a romantic relationship. Learn to trust your partner. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>Students will do well today. Move on from your bad past. Begin your life in a positive way. Your life partner will help boost your confidence.</p>.<p>Consult an experienced person before kicking off a new business/ venture. Avoid making hasty decisions. Be cautious while on wheels.</p>.<p>Promotion is on the cards for some. Seniors will appreciate your work. Students will do well. Pay attention to the health of elders in the family.</p>.<p>Family interactions will lift your spirits. Those who are unemployed may land a new job. Stay connected with your loved ones.</p>.<p>New tie-ups and business collaborations are on the cards. Those in the field of sports and social sectors will get honored for their work.</p>.<p>Do not give explanations to others about your work, rather show them how it should be done. Travelling will be hectic.</p>.<p>Challenges are waiting for you out there, be prepared. Try to find solutions to your problems on your own. Meetings/ collaborations are on the cards.</p>.<p>Those who are married should avoid arguing with their partners. Try to discuss and sort out the differences in order to avoid clashes.</p>.<p>All your hard work will get rewarded. This is not the best time to change the job. Learn to make adjustments in your professional life.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>