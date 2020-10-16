Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 16, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Those in the field of business may bag new projects. Finalize all your deals, contracts as soon as possible. Domestic problems will get solved.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Office work and house chores will keep you busy. Work pressure is likely to increase. You need some downtime to unwind.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

On the personal front, you need to keep transparency in a romantic relationship. Learn to trust your partner. Take care of your health.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Students will do well today. Move on from your bad past. Begin your life in a positive way. Your life partner will help boost your confidence.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Consult an experienced person before kicking off a new business/ venture. Avoid making hasty decisions. Be cautious while on wheels.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Promotion is on the cards for some. Seniors will appreciate your work. Students will do well. Pay attention to the health of elders in the family.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Family interactions will lift your spirits. Those who are unemployed may land a new job. Stay connected with your loved ones.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

New tie-ups and business collaborations are on the cards. Those in the field of sports and social sectors will get honored for their work.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Do not give explanations to others about your work, rather show them how it should be done. Travelling will be hectic.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Challenges are waiting for you out there, be prepared. Try to find solutions to your problems on your own. Meetings/ collaborations are on the cards.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Those who are married should avoid arguing with their partners. Try to discuss and sort out the differences in order to avoid clashes.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

All your hard work will get rewarded. This is not the best time to change the job. Learn to make adjustments in your professional life.

