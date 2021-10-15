Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 15, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You will find new sources of income. Those in the field of politics or the social sector may get the support of the public. Those looking for a job are soon likely to find one.

Taurus: Your communication skills will come in handy today. You will be able to overcome hurdles that were hampering your work. Finish all your important tasks today.

Gemini: Overconfidence can put you in trouble. Discuss important issues with seniors and then proceed. Avoid conflicts with team members. Take care of your belongings.

Cancer: You will have a realistic picture of your strengths & weaknesses. You will take corrective steps in order to ensure the successful completion of your plans. Don't neglect health.

Leo: If there is a relationship that you have been struggling with is likely to get better. You will be more passionate on the career front. Clear your doubts before signing anything.

Virgo: You will make the right moves and would be ultra-efficient at work. Your work life will be pleasant and children will bring joy. Trading in stocks will be beneficial today.

Libra: Your life partner may rely largely on you and hence, better co-operation is expected from your part on the domestic front. Complications are on the cards in terms of love.

Scorpio: Your imagination and romance will fill your love life with happiness and excitement. You may go out on pleasant journeys. It is advisable to wear shades of yellow.

Sagittarius: Keep yourself mentally flexible, you have the potential to become successful. For students, there are bright chances of going abroad. Investing in stocks will be fruitful.

Capricorn: Disruptions could throw your schedule off gear, especially if you have any travel plans coming up. Avoid arguing with your life partner. Also, avoid trading in stocks.

Aquarius: You will be very happy mentally. Except for some occasional apprehensions, you will be able to manage things. You may indulge in spiritual or devotional rituals.

Pisces: Those in the field of business will flourish well. Travelling will prove beneficial. You may start a new venture. This is a good day in terms of relationships, love is in the air.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 07:00 AM IST