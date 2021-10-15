e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 12:08 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Friday, October 15, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: You will find new sources of income. Those in the field of politics or the social sector may get the support of the public. Those looking for a job are soon likely to find one.

Taurus: Your communication skills will come in handy today. You will be able to overcome hurdles that were hampering your work. Finish all your important tasks today.

Gemini: Overconfidence can put you in trouble. Discuss important issues with seniors and then proceed. Avoid conflicts with team members. Take care of your belongings.

Cancer: You will have a realistic picture of your strengths & weaknesses. You will take corrective steps in order to ensure the successful completion of your plans. Don't neglect health.

Leo: If there is a relationship that you have been struggling with is likely to get better. You will be more passionate on the career front. Clear your doubts before signing anything.

Virgo: You will make the right moves and would be ultra-efficient at work. Your work life will be pleasant and children will bring joy. Trading in stocks will be beneficial today.

Libra: Your life partner may rely largely on you and hence, better co-operation is expected from your part on the domestic front. Complications are on the cards in terms of love.

Scorpio: Your imagination and romance will fill your love life with happiness and excitement. You may go out on pleasant journeys. It is advisable to wear shades of yellow.

Sagittarius: Keep yourself mentally flexible, you have the potential to become successful. For students, there are bright chances of going abroad. Investing in stocks will be fruitful.

Capricorn: Disruptions could throw your schedule off gear, especially if you have any travel plans coming up. Avoid arguing with your life partner. Also, avoid trading in stocks.

Aquarius: You will be very happy mentally. Except for some occasional apprehensions, you will be able to manage things. You may indulge in spiritual or devotional rituals.

Pisces: Those in the field of business will flourish well. Travelling will prove beneficial. You may start a new venture. This is a good day in terms of relationships, love is in the air.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
