Daily Horoscope for Friday, November 19, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Don’t express your thoughts forcefully at workplace. It will be tough to convince your clients about your plans and projects. Romantic relationship may go through a turbulent time.

Taurus: You will complete your tasks on given deadlines. The proper management of resources and time allows you to indulge in your pastimes without compromising tight work schedules.

Gemini: You will have a lot of fun with friends today. You draw people towards you and keep them close. There will be many demands, but you have to develop coping skills.

Cancer: You will definitely come across a morale-boosting opportunity. It will not only make you strong career-wise, but also improve your image socially.

Leo: You will be planning for a long business tour in coming days. You will focus more on career growth and try to upscale your lifestyle. There will be success in retail business.

Virgo: You need some propaganda to achieve fame in political sector. Opposition might make some moves which will work in your favour. Romantic relationships will be fine today.

Libra: You may be a little disturbed due domestic problems. Try to be patient as some issues take their own time to settle down. Try to concentrate more on current task at work.

Scorpio: You will be know more about workers/labours problems. Try to come up with solutions, which will be beneficial for the company and employees. You may need to re-plan your schedule.

Sagittarius: You shall achieve new recognition and growth. Progress will be made in most of your goals. Romantic relationship will be fine today.

Capricorn: Money-wise, there will be an increase in family funds through a raise for you or your partner. People planning to sell their homes will find the right buyers. Business-related tensions will lessen.

Aquarius: You will need to examine everything properly before proceeding with the finalisation of your product, even if your subordinates had inspected it already. Avoid junk food today.

Pisces: Raise in income will inspire you to up your efforts. This is favourable time for investment. Your seniors will appreciate your work.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 07:00 AM IST