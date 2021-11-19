e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 09:48 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Friday, November 19, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: Don’t express your thoughts forcefully at workplace. It will be tough to convince your clients about your plans and projects. Romantic relationship may go through a turbulent time.

Taurus: You will complete your tasks on given deadlines. The proper management of resources and time allows you to indulge in your pastimes without compromising tight work schedules.

Gemini: You will have a lot of fun with friends today. You draw people towards you and keep them close. There will be many demands, but you have to develop coping skills.

Cancer: You will definitely come across a morale-boosting opportunity. It will not only make you strong career-wise, but also improve your image socially.

Leo: You will be planning for a long business tour in coming days. You will focus more on career growth and try to upscale your lifestyle. There will be success in retail business.

Virgo: You need some propaganda to achieve fame in political sector. Opposition might make some moves which will work in your favour. Romantic relationships will be fine today.

Libra: You may be a little disturbed due domestic problems. Try to be patient as some issues take their own time to settle down. Try to concentrate more on current task at work.

Scorpio: You will be know more about workers/labours problems. Try to come up with solutions, which will be beneficial for the company and employees. You may need to re-plan your schedule.

Sagittarius: You shall achieve new recognition and growth. Progress will be made in most of your goals. Romantic relationship will be fine today.

Capricorn: Money-wise, there will be an increase in family funds through a raise for you or your partner. People planning to sell their homes will find the right buyers. Business-related tensions will lessen.

Aquarius: You will need to examine everything properly before proceeding with the finalisation of your product, even if your subordinates had inspected it already. Avoid junk food today.

Pisces: Raise in income will inspire you to up your efforts. This is favourable time for investment. Your seniors will appreciate your work.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
