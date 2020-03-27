Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 27, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Those who want to change their job should go ahead and find new opportunities. Changing the job would bring financial prosperity.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Work pressure will increase, but you will handle it well. Trading in the stock market will be beneficial. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Financial matters may cause stress. You may feel that you are being sidelined by your seniors at the workplace.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You are on the right track of success. Change of job or flying abroad for career or studies is likely. Try to learn some new skill, it will help in future.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Have an honest discussion about how you and your partner feel about the relationship if something is bothering both of you. Actors and artists will do well.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You have been moving fast and in different directions. Prioritize your life and don’t scatter your energies like you have been doing for some time now.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Good fortune is around the corner. Don’t overreact to minor disagreements. You will be given an additional responsibility at the workplace.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will successfully sort out long going issues and start afresh at the workplace. Family life will be happy and peaceful.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Open discussion with coworkers and the entire team will improve the workplace environment. Pay attention to your health. Love life will be stressful.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will able to beat your competitors. You will be able to cross obstacles and achieve your goals. Those in the field of politics will do well.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You may feel lonely. Stress and tension may hamper your mental peace. Support from loved ones and family will make you a little relieved.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your ability to react to situations on time will be the guiding spirit for progress. There will be a multi-fold increase in income and moving into another house is likely

