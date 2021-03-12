Daily Horoscope for Friday, March 12, 2021, for all zodiac signs

You may face disappointments on the romantic front. You may make some loyal and influential friends. Students may do well. Success may get delayed.
Your value at the workplace is likely to increase. If there's a decision that needs to be made on the work front, then make it today itself. Travelling is on the cards.
Your intuitive power will be at its best. You will find new resources to have continuity in your projects. Trading in the stock market will be profitable today.
You may meet new people who may later become your reliable companions. The rebellion in you may force you to bring social reforms. Control your anger.
Travelling is on the cards. Your self-confidence will improve. New ambitions will be realised. You may have a good time with loved ones. New ideas can be achievable.
Those who are new in the film industry may get a break. Recovery of debt is likely. Your seniors will be impressed by your smartness. Love life will go smooth.
Troublemakers will try to dodge you at your workplace. You may visit a holy place. Your sharp words are likely to hurt others. Avoid arguing with your partner.
Romantic life may go through a rough phase. Think twice before making any commitments on the business front. Stay alert at the workplace.
You will feel safer and secured in your domestic life. Your focus will be more on the family, home and needs of the loved ones. Take care of your mental health.
You are driven by the desire to make things better. Pay attention to small details at the workplace. Love life will be good. Opportunities are on the cards.
Your plans are going well and it is time to go soft on the pedal, as sudden twist and turns might surprise you. Focus on work. Proper future planning is needed.
Don’t express your thoughts forcefully at your workplace. It will a tough time to convince your clients about your projects. Personal life may be stressful.
