Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 17, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 06:10 PM IST
ARIES

Family responsibilities and work will keep you busy.

Finance: Invest in family business or property.

Career: Those who are from education, vehicle, business backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Studies, household activities, family get-together will keep you occupied.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, chest problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Your confidence is your main strength.

Finance: Expect expenditure for studies, travelling, communication, and presentation.

Career: People from communication, networking, advertisement agencies will find success.

Domestic & love life: You may study / travel with your family.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder/ear pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Studies and familial responsibilities will keep you occupied. Business loss is indicated.

Finance: Invest or spend money for your family needs.

Career: People from banking, medical backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute in family life is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from throat / eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Focus on work and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, business, and spouse.

Career: Your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family.

Health: Stay healthy and fit.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Travel, earn, and spend.

Finance: You may receive foreign funds. Pay medical bills.

Career: People from import-export, medical, investment, tourism, banking sectors will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to excessive responsibilities or illness.

Health: You may suffer from indigestion, eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

All your wishes will be fulfilled.

Finance: Your gains are connected with your will and efforts.

Career: Self-employed people, or people from entertainment, sports background will find success.

Domestic & love life: Pay heed to your mother’s advice. Spend time with children.

Health: You may suffer from back pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Balance family and office time.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business, vehicle, and house.

Career: People from ware housing, automobiles, real estate will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Work-from-home and household activities will keep you occupied.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Your gains are connected to your luck.

Finance: Expect expenditure on communication, higher education, and religious rituals.

Career: People from spiritual, tourism, education backgrounds will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family members.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Solve your business and family problems.

Finance: Loss in business is indicated, so plan accordingly.

Career: People from banking, medical backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute in family life is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from throat/eye problems, dysentery.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Focus on work and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, business, and spouse.

Career: Your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family.

Health: Stay healthy and fit.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Travel, earn, and spend.

Finance: You may receive foreign funds. pay medical bills.

Career: People from import-export, medical, investment, tourism, banking backgrounds will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to excessive work responsibilities or illness.

Health: You may suffer from indigestion, eye problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Enjoy work and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment, children.

Career: People from the stock market, art/entertainment, religious backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals may work out. Spend quality time with family.

Health: You may suffer from back pain/ lower back pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

