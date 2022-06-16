Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 17, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Family responsibilities and work will keep you busy.
Finance: Invest in family business or property.
Career: Those who are from education, vehicle, business backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Studies, household activities, family get-together will keep you occupied.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain, chest problems.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Your confidence is your main strength.
Finance: Expect expenditure for studies, travelling, communication, and presentation.
Career: People from communication, networking, advertisement agencies will find success.
Domestic & love life: You may study / travel with your family.
Health: You may suffer from shoulder/ear pain.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Studies and familial responsibilities will keep you occupied. Business loss is indicated.
Finance: Invest or spend money for your family needs.
Career: People from banking, medical backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute in family life is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from throat / eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CANCER
Focus on work and family life.
Finance: Expect expenditure on health, business, and spouse.
Career: Your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.
Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family.
Health: Stay healthy and fit.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Travel, earn, and spend.
Finance: You may receive foreign funds. Pay medical bills.
Career: People from import-export, medical, investment, tourism, banking sectors will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to excessive responsibilities or illness.
Health: You may suffer from indigestion, eye problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
All your wishes will be fulfilled.
Finance: Your gains are connected with your will and efforts.
Career: Self-employed people, or people from entertainment, sports background will find success.
Domestic & love life: Pay heed to your mother’s advice. Spend time with children.
Health: You may suffer from back pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Balance family and office time.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business, vehicle, and house.
Career: People from ware housing, automobiles, real estate will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Work-from-home and household activities will keep you occupied.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ chest pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Your gains are connected to your luck.
Finance: Expect expenditure on communication, higher education, and religious rituals.
Career: People from spiritual, tourism, education backgrounds will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family members.
Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Solve your business and family problems.
Finance: Loss in business is indicated, so plan accordingly.
Career: People from banking, medical backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute in family life is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from throat/eye problems, dysentery.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Focus on work and family life.
Finance: Expect expenditure on health, business, and spouse.
Career: Your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.
Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family.
Health: Stay healthy and fit.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Travel, earn, and spend.
Finance: You may receive foreign funds. pay medical bills.
Career: People from import-export, medical, investment, tourism, banking backgrounds will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to excessive work responsibilities or illness.
Health: You may suffer from indigestion, eye problems.
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Enjoy work and family life.
Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment, children.
Career: People from the stock market, art/entertainment, religious backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals may work out. Spend quality time with family.
Health: You may suffer from back pain/ lower back pain.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
