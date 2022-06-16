Daily Horoscope for Friday, June 17, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Family responsibilities and work will keep you busy.

Finance: Invest in family business or property.

Career: Those who are from education, vehicle, business backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Studies, household activities, family get-together will keep you occupied.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, chest problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Your confidence is your main strength.

Finance: Expect expenditure for studies, travelling, communication, and presentation.

Career: People from communication, networking, advertisement agencies will find success.

Domestic & love life: You may study / travel with your family.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder/ear pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Studies and familial responsibilities will keep you occupied. Business loss is indicated.

Finance: Invest or spend money for your family needs.

Career: People from banking, medical backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute in family life is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from throat / eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Focus on work and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, business, and spouse.

Career: Your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family.

Health: Stay healthy and fit.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Travel, earn, and spend.

Finance: You may receive foreign funds. Pay medical bills.

Career: People from import-export, medical, investment, tourism, banking sectors will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to excessive responsibilities or illness.

Health: You may suffer from indigestion, eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

All your wishes will be fulfilled.

Finance: Your gains are connected with your will and efforts.

Career: Self-employed people, or people from entertainment, sports background will find success.

Domestic & love life: Pay heed to your mother’s advice. Spend time with children.

Health: You may suffer from back pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Balance family and office time.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business, vehicle, and house.

Career: People from ware housing, automobiles, real estate will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Work-from-home and household activities will keep you occupied.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Your gains are connected to your luck.

Finance: Expect expenditure on communication, higher education, and religious rituals.

Career: People from spiritual, tourism, education backgrounds will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family members.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Solve your business and family problems.

Finance: Loss in business is indicated, so plan accordingly.

Career: People from banking, medical backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute in family life is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from throat/eye problems, dysentery.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Focus on work and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, business, and spouse.

Career: Your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family.

Health: Stay healthy and fit.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Travel, earn, and spend.

Finance: You may receive foreign funds. pay medical bills.

Career: People from import-export, medical, investment, tourism, banking backgrounds will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to excessive work responsibilities or illness.

Health: You may suffer from indigestion, eye problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Enjoy work and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment, children.

Career: People from the stock market, art/entertainment, religious backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals may work out. Spend quality time with family.

Health: You may suffer from back pain/ lower back pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red