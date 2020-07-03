Daily Horoscope for Friday, July 3, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Those in the field of politics will get support from other candidates. A major breakthrough is on the cards for medical and pharma professionals. Spending time with your partner will help bust your stress.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Better time and relationship will lead to achievements and greater confidence. On the work front, your performance will impress seniors and bosses. Avoid eating outside food.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your popularity on the social front will soar. Unmarried people should think about making an account on matrimonial websites. Increased workload will keep you on toes.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Be very careful while handling office assignments and projects, pay attention to minute details and scrutinise it properly. Singles should think twice before starting a new relationship. Domestic problems are on the cards.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
This is a time of love and reconciliation. You will adopt a positive approach towards people and will see the same coming towards you. Unexpected gains are likely.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
An increased sense of security and safety may be derived from your domestic life. Your bond with your family will strengthen and improve. Your mental well-being will boost.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Those in the field of cosmetics and modelling will get a new platform which will improve their career prospectus. Pay attention to the needs of your spouse; try to understand his/ her feelings.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Your ideas and principles will be appreciated by everyone around you, be it your workplace or your social circle. You may come up with cost-effective initiatives for your home or company finances.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
If you have been unfairly exploited by other people then it’s advisable that you strike back and seek justice for yourself. New projects or major life changes should be kept on hold for the time being.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Your skills and intelligence will do the talking today. Your opponents will realise that you are a tough candidate for them. Pay attention to your health.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
On the personal front, you may get confused about your relationship and partner. Try to sort out issues or differences which are creating troubles in your love life. Mental health needs care.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Business people are likely to have a profitable day. On the career and work front, you are likely to take bold decisions. You may meet influential people. Don’t worry about enemies.