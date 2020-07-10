Daily Horoscope for Friday, July 10, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Your romantic life will be stable. Avoid making decisions in terms of family and domestic life. A misunderstanding in business meetings or social activities is likely to occur.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Good prospects for business are available today. If there are personal matters or business matters which need to be sorted out try doing it today. Your love life will bloom.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Today, think twice before you speak as you are likely to hurt others with your sharp comments. Try to keep your original ideas on the table. On the work front, a rise in income is indicated.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Take the time to check out the feasibility of new ideas before you share them. Disagreements with your partner need to be handled diplomatically and tactfully.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You may get fed up with your boring routine life. In order to come out of your comfort zone, you may think of starting something new and exciting. A misunderstanding in business and politics is likely to happen.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Your helpful and friendly nature will be appreciated by others. Your curiosity will increase and you may even enrol for a new course or learn a new skill. You will spend quality time with your family.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Complete your important commitments as early as possible. On the business front, do not delay decision making and take all the key decision by today. Travelling for work purposes is on the cards. Stay alert and safe while travelling.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You will find that your aggression will rise and you might be a bit more rude or difficult to get along in comparison to the past. On the work front, you will progress well and may give a good result as compared to all your past performances.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Do not pass any comment on others at the workplace. Minor loss in business, misunderstandings among you and your life partner will lead to disappointments. Take care of your mental health.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
It's high time that you make some positive changes in your lifestyle. Stay away from junk food. Stomach ache or slight fever may trouble you. Be open to take advice from associates. Carefully review the trend before making decisions in your professional life.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
If you have any doubts regarding a project or an assignment, then clear it out with your seniors. Discuss your ideas with co-workers before sharing it directly with your bosses. Singles may fall in love. Pay attention to your family life.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Your opponents will try to create problems for you, better keep an eye on them. In politics, disadvantages will increase your tensions. Enemies will try to reduce your fame.