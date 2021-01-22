Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 22, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will handle personal matters with ease. Try to spend more time with your partner. Students will have a good day. Before taking any decision, analyse the situation properly.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today, people may come up with some good financial advice so listen to them. This is a favourable day in terms of love. Your crush/ partner may accept your feelings.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Marital relationship will strengthen. Shun ego and pessimism as they could be the root cause of clashes in the relationship. Avoid being judgemental. Take care of your health.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your debts are likely to get clear. Savings are likely to increase. Happiness and peace will thrive in the family. Those in the field of sports and arts will do well.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

This is the time to plan and strategize for your future. You might make good money in trades and will feel secure. You will display great stamina and your confidence ill boost.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

The students are likely to get success in competitive exams and may get admission in the desired field or institutions. You will enjoy this day to the fullest. Health will be good.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your relationship with colleagues and with family members back home will get better. Profits are seen on the cards. Trading in the stock market will be favourable.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will make a resounding success on the professional front. You will get a chance to work with people with similar mind-set. Your confidence will boost. Take enough rest.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You are likely to achieve success in all your endeavours. People in the legal and banking sector will outshine. You will yield a lot of power in your area of profession.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You may come across some tensed situations. Stay strong and try to find the solutions on your own. Family and personal issues may crop up again. Obstacles are on cards.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Beware of the scamsters, make sure you don't get duped by some official. Take care of all your important documents. Stay cautious in whatever you do. Health needs care.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

By dedicated hard work you would achieve desired success on work/ business front. Your name and fame increase only if you change your attitude and work sincerely.

