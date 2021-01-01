Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 1, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You may face some difficulties today. Do not let the uncertainties dampen your spirits. Make sure that you spend time with your loved ones and take care of their health.</p>.<p>Your hard work will pave the way to financial stability. Your personality will improve and so will your confidence. Your dedication, passion towards work will increase.</p>.<p>Manage your finances properly. Keep a track of money, make a proper budget. Make financial decisions wisely. And most importantly, don't waste your money.</p>.<p>The more positive you will think, the better things will happen to you. Don't overthink about a certain ailment, disease. Time will change for good, have faith and patience.</p>.<p>You would try to cut down your expenses but somehow won't be able to do it. Business people may face minor hurdles. Avoid being possessive with your spouse/ partner.</p>.<p>Business is likely to expand. Those in politics and social sector will see a rise in position and income. Romantic relationship will be fine. Overall, this is a positive day.</p>.<p>You may feel disappointed as you did not achieve the kind of progress which you were expecting. But things will change for better as success is seen on the cards. So cheer up!</p>.<p>Its time to retrospect your own capabilities. On the professional front, you will become more alert and take all the necessary steps which can boost your proficiency.</p>.<p>You will realise that achieving success or following goals is not a cakewalk. Trading in stocks and commodities may lead to small profits. Take care of your money.</p>.<p>Don't discuss family matters with others. Listen to your family members and their viewpoints while having a discussion. Your seniors will get impressed by your work.</p>.<p>Your co-workers and seniors may leave a positive impact on you. Expenses must be kept under check. Ladies who are expecting need to take care of their health. </p>.<p>Don't let any opportunity slip out of your hands. Investing in stocks could lead to benefits. Banking and financial sector will flourish. Women may complain of pain in the ankle.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>