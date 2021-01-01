Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 1, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may face some difficulties today. Do not let the uncertainties dampen your spirits. Make sure that you spend time with your loved ones and take care of their health.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your hard work will pave the way to financial stability. Your personality will improve and so will your confidence. Your dedication, passion towards work will increase.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Manage your finances properly. Keep a track of money, make a proper budget. Make financial decisions wisely. And most importantly, don't waste your money.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The more positive you will think, the better things will happen to you. Don't overthink about a certain ailment, disease. Time will change for good, have faith and patience.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You would try to cut down your expenses but somehow won't be able to do it. Business people may face minor hurdles. Avoid being possessive with your spouse/ partner.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Business is likely to expand. Those in politics and social sector will see a rise in position and income. Romantic relationship will be fine. Overall, this is a positive day.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may feel disappointed as you did not achieve the kind of progress which you were expecting. But things will change for better as success is seen on the cards. So cheer up!

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Its time to retrospect your own capabilities. On the professional front, you will become more alert and take all the necessary steps which can boost your proficiency.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will realise that achieving success or following goals is not a cakewalk. Trading in stocks and commodities may lead to small profits. Take care of your money.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Don't discuss family matters with others. Listen to your family members and their viewpoints while having a discussion. Your seniors will get impressed by your work.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your co-workers and seniors may leave a positive impact on you. Expenses must be kept under check. Ladies who are expecting need to take care of their health.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Don't let any opportunity slip out of your hands. Investing in stocks could lead to benefits. Banking and financial sector will flourish. Women may complain of pain in the ankle.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in