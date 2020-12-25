Daily Horoscope for Friday, December 25, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Today, people will get attracted to you, all thanks to your wit and charm. Try to finish all your pending work. Travelling is indicated. Singles may find someone special.</p>.<p>A favourable day for those in the field of music. Love will change your life for the better. Misunderstandings will get resolved. You may think of buying a new vehicle.</p>.<p>Your ideas may get approved by seniors/ higher authorities. Business people are likely to get new contracts and clients. Overall, this is going to be a successful day.</p>.<p>Try to expand the horizon of your knowledge. Delve deep into the non-academic subjects that interest you, like philosophy or spirituality. Spend some time in nature.</p>.<p>Business professionals may face certain stiffness from their rivals. Stay away from all kinds of controversies. You need emotional support, a shoulder to hang on when in need.</p>.<p>Avoid burdening yourself with work. And make sure that the stress levels are under check. Do not spend all your energy in one go. Trading in stocks could be risky.</p>.<p>Your professional relationships with bosses and seniors are likely to improve. Writers will be at their creative best. You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood.</p>.<p>You may meet an old friend at a social gathering or a function. Your interest in music, luxuries, amusements and comforts will increase. Do not neglect your health.</p>.<p>Your confidence will boost and you will come up with big ideas. The business collaboration will lead to more profits. A rise in your name and fame is indicated.</p>.<p>Take care of your health. Health issues like wear immunity, back problems may occur today. Be particular about your work as there are chances of unexpected hurdles.</p>.<p>Just make sure you are more sympathetic to the needs of the people around you. As long as you are somewhat attentive, you should be able to avoid the pitfalls.</p>.<p>You are scared of physical danger but have a strong mental attitude. There are chances of promotion, gains both in business and agriculture. It will be a passion-filled day.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>