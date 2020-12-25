Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Friday, December 25, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today, people will get attracted to you, all thanks to your wit and charm. Try to finish all your pending work. Travelling is indicated. Singles may find someone special.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A favourable day for those in the field of music. Love will change your life for the better. Misunderstandings will get resolved. You may think of buying a new vehicle.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your ideas may get approved by seniors/ higher authorities. Business people are likely to get new contracts and clients. Overall, this is going to be a successful day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Try to expand the horizon of your knowledge. Delve deep into the non-academic subjects that interest you, like philosophy or spirituality. Spend some time in nature.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Business professionals may face certain stiffness from their rivals. Stay away from all kinds of controversies. You need emotional support, a shoulder to hang on when in need.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Avoid burdening yourself with work. And make sure that the stress levels are under check. Do not spend all your energy in one go. Trading in stocks could be risky.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your professional relationships with bosses and seniors are likely to improve. Writers will be at their creative best. You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You may meet an old friend at a social gathering or a function. Your interest in music, luxuries, amusements and comforts will increase. Do not neglect your health.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your confidence will boost and you will come up with big ideas. The business collaboration will lead to more profits. A rise in your name and fame is indicated.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Take care of your health. Health issues like wear immunity, back problems may occur today. Be particular about your work as there are chances of unexpected hurdles.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Just make sure you are more sympathetic to the needs of the people around you. As long as you are somewhat attentive, you should be able to avoid the pitfalls.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You are scared of physical danger but have a strong mental attitude. There are chances of promotion, gains both in business and agriculture. It will be a passion-filled day.

