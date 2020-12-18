Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Friday, December 18, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your friendly and transparent nature will help boost your business. New business and professional associations are on the cards. You may get a chance to do some social work.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

At work, you will be able to sort previous issues and get back with new prospects, ideas. Business people may get a chance to handle big projects. Family life will be fine.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may think of buying a new vehicle. It will be better if you consult an expert before making a big decision related to your career. Avoid arguing with your life partner.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your married life may hit a rough patch. Get your basics right and do not make any commitment based on incomplete information. Take care of your mental health.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your energy level may dip which may affect your performance at the work. Take care of your health. New opportunities are around the corner. New ideas can be achievable.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Do not neglect your health. Eat your meals on time and avoid junk food. Domestic matters will keep you busy at the start of the day. Those in the hotel industry will do well.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

New business deals are on the cards. Office goers will impress their seniors with their work. Travelling is likely. Those in sports may get a new platform to display their talent.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Stay away from dirty office politics. Slow down, take a back seat and do not burden yourself with work. Expenses and problems may hassle you a bit. Take care of your diet.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your partner might not know what's going on in your mind, hence speak out and discuss your problems with him/her. Show your love, affection to your spouse.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Avoid being competitive in the workplace. You will be concerned heavily, if not totally, about your debts loans and some domestic expenses. Avoid junk today.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

General sense of indecisiveness will prevail due to lack of concentration and poor planning. Do not be in a haste to know the results of your hard work.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Things will proceed according to your plan. Support from colleagues/superiors will help you sail through. Benefit from speculative activities will increase your financial status.

