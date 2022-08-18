Daily Horoscope for Friday, August 19, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to enjoy and entertain.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ entertainment/children/education.
Career: People in education/arts/entertainment/sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics will get success.
Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with family and with your near & dear ones. You may attend family get together.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel and study.
Finance: Today you can invest in property /Vehicle.
Career: People in fields like bank/hotel/hospital/politics will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Today you will take initiative to do household work.
Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/tooth ache/eye problems
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to travel/take care of health.
Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /health/business
Career: Business travels are expected. You may sign new business contracts or deals.
Domestic & love life: You or your family member may travel for business or family function
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ weakness / heart problem
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today is the day to take care of health/travel/invest
Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment/travel
Career: People in fields like doctors/hospital/ophthalmologists/dentist will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed due to illness/ job responsibility.
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Today all your wishes will be fulfilled
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/medical treatment
Career: People in fields like politics/ govt. job / hospital/ doctors will be befited
Domestic & love life: Today you will be egoistic, and take the initiative in family decisions
Health: Overall health will be fine. Some people may suffer from head ache/ eye problem
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to travel / study / expenditure.
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father
Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors / fishery will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/heart problem.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today you will be successful in commercial and family life as well.
Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/communication/business growth.
Career: People in fields like communication /journalism/education/travel will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / ear/heart problems
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Today, you may face obstacles in career and family life
Finance: Expect expenditure on business /travel /education
Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /Doctors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with father /ill health of father is indicated. Obstacles in travel/education is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from Blood pressure / eye / heart/ Knee pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education.
Career: Some people may feel mental or physical stress / work pressure/ loss in business
Domestic & love life: Today you may have to solve some issues with your father /in-laws.
Health: Today some people may suffer from dysentery / indigestion / body ache /injury
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to travel/expenditure/ill health
Finance: Expenses for wife / medical treatment/loan premium are expected today.
Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Lovers may get opposed by their family, especially father. Married life may be disturbed.
Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family
Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ business/ spouse
Career: Some people may start business along with their job. Those operating marriage bureau and finance co. will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Business or family meetings can be held today.
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / back pain/ Lumber pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today you will get financial stability.
Finance: Today is the day to earn and not to lose.
Career: Jobless people will get job. Servicemen will get promotion or can hold good position.
Domestic & love life: Some people may do breakup from their relationship. Your spouse or children may have some problems.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
